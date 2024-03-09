Park to get £130,000 improvements

A park is to have £130,000 spent on it, to improve its play facilities.

Stafford Borough Council said the play area off Yelverton Avenue in Baswich will also get picnic benches, seating, and a new circular pathway around the park.

The authority also plans to spend £21,000 to carry out repairs to the play area safety surfaces at Wildwood Park in Stafford.

The bulk of the funding has come from money the council received from a developer when it approved plans for housing on a former police station.

The Yelverton play facilities were last refurbished in 1996 and a report to the council's cabinet said the area “is in need of refurbishment and enhancement”.

Gillian Pardesi, the councillor responsible for leisure, said: "This park is very popular with local people, especially the younger members of the community."

This news was gathered by the Local Democracy Reporting Service which covers councils and other public service organisations.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, X, and Instagram, Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk