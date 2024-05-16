Park will be built on site of former castle

The park will have a castle-themed playground area [West Northamptonshire Council]

A park will be built on the site of a former castle after plans were approved.

The project, which included a children's playground, would be erected on Chalk Lane Car Park, near Northampton railway station.

The government's Towns Fund agreed to give £1.5m towards the The Marefair Heritage Park, which would have elevated community gardens and a "heritage timeline" that would be lit up at night.

Planning documents, submitted by West Northamptonshire Council, said the scheme would "address some of the negative perceptions of this area of the town".

According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the Marefair Heritage Park would lie in the shadow of Castle Mound, once the site of the historically significant Northampton Castle.

The origins of the site can be traced back to 1084 and it served as the backdrop for numerous parliamentary gatherings in the Middle Ages.

The existing car park would be removed to make way for new green space, a castle-themed playground area, footpaths and a heritage mural to honour the local history.

Plans included elevated community gardens, gateway features to reimagine the former castle and castle totems which detailed a "heritage timeline" that would be lit up at night.

The castle was damage in 1662 by King Charles II and later used as a court [Getty Images]

The council said the car park, in its current state, suffered from anti-social behaviour and the renovation would "unlock the potential" of the site.

If would form part of the wider Heritage Gateway Project aimed at transforming the approach to Northampton town centre from the railway station.

It was approved by planning officers on May 14 and work was due to start on the project in the summer.

It was hoped it would be open in spring 2025.

Follow Northamptonshire news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830

More on this story

Related Internet Links