Park Fire arson suspect claims fire started by accident, Butte County DA says

A Valemount, B.C., resident is worried about finding adequate, affordable housing after her application to live in an RV on her friend's property for the next three years was denied by village council. Michele Hayman, 62, bought a used RV in 2023 when she found herself in need of a place to live after being evicted from her rental home, where she had lived for 10 years. Her friend, Sherral Shaw, offered to let her park the RV on her property and got utilities hooked up. They even worked together