Park Fire arson suspect claims fire started by accident, Butte County DA says
The man suspected of causing one of the largest wildfires in California history claims he didn’t start the Park Fire on purpose and denied pushing a flaming car down a gully as alleged by a witness, Butte County’s district attorney said on Monday. But District Attorney Mike Ramsey said it was his view that “the evidence tends stronger to the witness.” Ronnie Dean Stout II is accused of starting the fire that broke out near the Alligator Hole in upper Bidwell Park shortly before 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24.