Park Fire Burns Over 420,000 Acres in Northern California

The Park fire continued to burn from Tuesday, August 6, into Wednesday, August 7, spreading across more than 420,000 acres in northern California.

Satellite imagery captured by the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA) shows the Park fire burning in northern California from Tuesday into Wednesday.

As of Wednesday morning, the Park fire was an estimated 420,827 acres in size, extending across Butte, Tehama, Shasta, and Plumas Counties.

Officials said the fire started due to arson on July 24. Credit: CSU/CIRA & NOAA via Storyful