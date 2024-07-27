Park Fire doubles in size, now among the biggest fires in California history

A fire that allegedly started when a man pushed a flaming car into a gully in a Northern California park on Wednesday has quickly ballooned into the West’s largest fire burning right now and one of the largest in state history.

The Park Fire, about 90 miles north of Sacramento, has now burned over 307,000 acres as of Saturday morning, according to Cal Fire. It’s currently the eighth-largest fire in California history, has no containment, and is even producing its own clouds.

The blaze has nearly doubled in size since Friday morning when it engulfed an area the size of Chicago.

Prosecutors allege the fire started when Ronnie Stout sent his mother’s car ablaze 60 feet down an embankment near Alligator Hole in Chico’s Upper Bidwell Park. That gave the fire its match to spread northward across the Sierra Nevada foothills.

Triple-digit temperatures, low humidity and gusty winds contributed to the Park Fire’s rapid growth, officials say. The Park Fire on Saturday has burned an area roughly the size of the city of Los Angeles. So far, the Park Fire has damaged 134 structures, Cal Fire's latest incident report showed.

Cooler temperatures, with highs in the upper 80s, and more humidity are expected Saturday, according to the National Weather Service’s Sacramento office. On Friday afternoon, officials hoped these conditions would give some 2,500 firefighters the needed respite to reduce the fire's spread from Butte County into Tehama County, where the majority of the fire is now occurring, as it burns grass, brush, timber and dead vegetation.

Evacuation orders and warnings continued through Friday night, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office announced. This included warnings for Magalia in the foothills east of Chico, located just next to Paradise, the California town burned by the 2018 Camp Fire that destroyed 14,000 homes and killed 85 people. The Camp Fire, caused by faulty Pacific Gas & Electric power lines, maxed out at 153,336 acres, half the size of the current Park Fire.

There are nearing 100 large wildfires across 10 western states and Alaska that have burned over a million acres and growing. Climate change is driving fires' growing size and severity as warmer temperatures, high winds and dry conditions help fuel fires.

Contributing: Christopher Cann and Dinah Pulver of USA TODAY

