Park Fire now 4th largest in California history; more than 500 structures have been destroyed

The Park Fire has surpassed 2020’s SCU Lightning Complex as the fourth-largest fire in the state’s recorded history as of Friday morning. More than 500 structures have been destroyed and at least 6,700 structures remain threatened by the blaze, Cal Fire reported.

The wildfire has burned 397,629 acres (621 square miles) in just over a week and is 24% contained by fire crews, but “critical weather” through the weekend may challenge crews as the fire continues to burn in steep, rugged terrain. According to Cal Fire, high temperatures, low relative humidity and strong winds are expected over the weekend, and a chance of thunderstorms in the area may cause “erratic” fire behavior.

Despite these weather threats, firefighters from across the country are still working to control flames and protect threatened areas, including Lassen National Forest and the Mill Creek community, Cal Fire said Friday morning.

According to Mark Brunton, an operations section chief on the Park Fire, aerial units from Texas, Utah, North Dakota and Nevada assisted in the firefight starting Thursday. On Saturday, Cal Fire will be receiving additional hand crews from the California National Guard to aid in fire suppression, and more will arrive early next week, Brunton said in an operational briefing.

Much of the western side of the fire, roughly up to Highway 36, is being directly attacked “well over 200 feet in” and crews are now primarily patrolling the area, according to Brunton. Fire crews took advantage of relatively fair weather conditions in recent days to lay direct lines to attack the fire and contingency lines to prevent rapid spread, he said.

Damage inspectors have completed 90% of the assessments of structures, Cal Fire said. Of the 1,712 structures that were in the fire’s path in Butte and Tehama counties, 542 have been destroyed and an additional 50 were damaged, meaning 34% of the buildings inspected have been affected by the fire; 318 of the destroyed structures were single-family homes, Brunton said.

The communities of Cohasset and Forest Ranch are continuing to be repopulated as Butte, Tehama and Shasta counties have reduced many evacuation orders and warnings in recent days. Much of the areas west and south of the fire are either under a warning or have had evacuations lifted, while the areas to the north and east of the fire’s perimeter are still under mandatory evacuations.