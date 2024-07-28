Park Fire rages, evacuation orders in place as structures burned: Latest map, updates

The Park Fire continued to rage across Northern California Sunday with evacuation orders in place throughout the region.

The fire has burned over 357,000 acres and was only 12% contained as of Sunday, according to Cal Fire. The fire is the seventh largest in California history.

Evacuation orders remained in place in parts of Shasta, Tehama and Butte counties as the northwestern part of Plumas County is under an evacuation warning.

The fire burned north from where it began outside the city of Chico through Butte and Tehama counties. Firefighters were able to keep the fire from entering Shasta County due to cooler and more humid conditions the Redding Record Searchlight — a part of the USA TODAY Network — reported Sunday.

Cal Fire reported Sunday that 20 structures had been destroyed, a downgrade from Saturday's report of 100, though the agency noted that the number is likely to fluctuate as the damage is assessed.

Prosecutors allege the fire started when Ronnie Stout sent his mother’s car ablaze 60 feet down an embankment near Alligator Hole in Chico’s Upper Bidwell Park.

Park Fire in photos

Park Fire map

Contributing: Eduardo Cuevas

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Park Fire map shows 12% contained, blaze held out of Shasta County