Park Fire | Updates at 10 p.m. on Friday, July 26
Céline Dion and Lady Gaga are performing a duet at the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony. Here's how much they are reportedly being paid for one song.
Canadians are sharing before and after images of Maligne Lodge at Jasper National Park in Alberta after wildfires engulfed the region.
One sport appeared for the first time in Tokyo four years ago but isn't back this year.
The blazes are still out of control as firefighters try to save as many buildings as possible.
PARIS (AP) — The Nigeria women's basketball team wasn't allowed to board the delegation's boat for the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics, said a person familiar with the situation.
The Fever are currently on a month-long break due to the Sumemr Olympics, in which members of the WNBA will be vying for a gold medal in women’s basketball
A three-year-old boy has been found dead in a Mississauga creek a day after he was reported missing, Peel police say.The body of boy, named Zaid, was found in the water at about 5:40 p.m. on Friday.Zaid was last seen in Erindale Park at about 6:20 p.m. Thursday. He was in the popular park with his parents when he wandered off, police said. Police described him on Thursday as "vulnerable" and possibly non-verbal."They were enjoying their time in the park and this is the end result," he said.Polic
Trapped Gases NASA has released a new visualization that shows copious amounts of carbon dioxide swirling around the Earth's atmosphere. The video shows how concentrations of the gas move across the planet, driven by wind and atmospheric circulation, from January through March 2020. The level of detail is truly astonishing, allowing us to "zoom in […]
Maria Gomez-Perez disappeared from Georgia in May and was found with 31-year-old Antonio Agustin in a different state on July 25
From their small communities in Mi'kma'ki, to the bright lights of a national pageant stage, these three Mi'kmaw women are vying to be crowned the first-ever Miss Indigenous Canada.Twenty-six Indigenous women from communities across Canada have been selected from more than 700 applicants to compete in this pageant in the Haudenosaunee territory of Six Nations, Ont.Miss Indigenous Canada isn't a traditional beauty pageant — the focus is more on internal characteristics. Contestants are judged on
Gage Mason pleaded guilty to all counts and 'aggravating factors' against him on June 5, according to the Fresno County district attorney's office.
Missing a short putt can leave scar tissue — just ask Rory McIlroy — but it happens to the best of us. What's worse is to miss the ball completely. That's what happened to British pro Paul Broadhurst, 58, during the first round of the British Senior Open…
Move over Lululemon, Berluti and Ralph Lauren. The internet has a chosen its new favorite national uniform at the forthcoming Paris 2024 Olympics.
The murder of Andy Foster in his home in Gateshead was one of a series of ammonia attacks designed to enforce a gang’s drugs trade, a judge said.
Victim Brian Darby, 60, had enjoyed a night out with friends when he was mown down on a footpath.
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — At least 26 people were killed by a gang in three remote villages in Papua New Guinea’s north and eight villagers remained missing Friday in the latest violence in the South Pacific island nation relating to contested land ownership and sorcery allegations, officials said.
Sgt Richard Heard faces three charges of rape and three of voyeurism against a female police officer.
The 2024 Paris Olympics kick off in earnest today with the opening ceremonies. Here's the full schedule of streaming and TV events today.
Years after two Ontario police officers got into a violent altercation in broad daylight that ended in one shooting the other 10 times, both have walked away with no convictions. Det.-Sgt. Shane Donovan, who was with the Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS), was acquitted this spring of perjury — the last charge linked to the six-year saga with Const. Nathan Parker that involved multiple police agencies, investigations and trials."The law is quite clear," Justice Joseph Nadel told a Hamilton c
Toronto police have identified two people killed in a shooting in Scarborough early Wednesday morning. In a news release Thursday, police said they responded to a shooting call near Ellesmere Road and Midland Avenue around 2:30 a.m. They found four people with gunshot wounds.A man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said Wednesday. A woman was taken to hospital where she later died, they said.The victims are Braydon McCann, 22, of Toronto, and Sarah Prehay, 23, of Toronto, the news release