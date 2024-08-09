Park Hill Pirates celebrating alumni Saturday
Park Hill Pirates celebrating alumni Saturday
Park Hill Pirates celebrating alumni Saturday
Thursday was getaway day for the Giants as they were set to finish up their road series with the Nationals before heading back to San Francisco. But for manager Bob Melvin, it ended up being a particularly short afternoon at the ballpark. Melvin couldn't make it through…
Oh, Anthony Ammirati. At least you're taking this one well with some humor. You'll recall that the French pole vaulter is the same guy who went very, very viral for his ... crotch hitting the bar while competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics, a moment that the…
The former first lady reacted to Biles and fellow U.S. gymnast Jordan Chiles bowing to gold medalist Rebeca Andrade on the Olympic podium.
The Canadian athlete, who has a popular OnlyFans account, jumped over 16 feet during the event final
Ever since Grimace threw out his first pitch back in June, the Mets have played themselves back into the National League playoff race. But not even a McDonald's mascot can prevent the Mets from the occasional on-field embarrassment. T
PARIS (AP) — Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat has asked sports’ highest court to award her a shared silver medal after being disqualified from her Paris Olympics final for missing the weight limit.
MONTIGNY-LE-BRETONNEUX, France (AP) — Chinese track cyclist Yuan Liying had to be helped off the track by two coaches after causing a heavy wreck when she barely missed out on advancing through the quarterfinals of the women's keirin on Thursday at the Paris Olympics.
On Thursday, Team USA men's basketball was pushed to the brink by Nikola Jokic's upstart Serbia team in the Paris Olympics semifinals. But in the end, a late flurry from LeBron James and Steph
Two of the five former Team Canada world junior hockey players awaiting trial for an alleged group sexual assault in 2018 have signed contracts with teams in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), according to the league.
The basketball legend got upstaged by perhaps an even bigger hero at the Games.
Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz recently won a silver medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics in the Men's Final. The tennis champ has chosen to celebrate with a hair transformation – take a look…
Noah Lyles didn't look like himself on the track Thursday at the finals of the men's 200 meter race at the 2024 Paris Olympics. He finished in third place in his signature event, then needed a wheelchair to help him leave the track. Moments after the race had…
The star quarterback forgot his pants pads — and the team documented the whole ordeal
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hasn't been in a rush to extend his three best players, and that lackadaisical approach was always going to come back to bite him. However, we didn't know he'd find a way to possibly ruin the negotiations with one of those players in a…
SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Sha'Carri Richardson bailed out the U.S. women out from a near collapse Thursday in the Olympic 4x100 relay, overcoming a German runner in the anchor leg to help the Americans win their heat and move to the gold-medal race.
A couple recently re-signed Edmonton Oilers spent an on-ice session with Sam Gagner at Muskoka Hockey.
Long jumper Davis-Woodhall is a two-time Olympian, but first-time medalist
PARIS — Andre De Grasse is looking to toughen it out for his team in hopes of earning a medal at the Paris Olympics.
Here's what the leaderboard looks like after Round 1 of the women's golf competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Wednesday at Le Golf National:
TORONTO — Hours after Toronto Blue Jays president and CEO Mark Shapiro blamed his team's disappointing year on the bullpen, his relievers frittered away another outing.