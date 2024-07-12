Park improvements to begin thanks to £1.8m fund

Work to improve routes through a city park for walkers, wheelers and cyclists is set to begin.

Leicester City Council has secured £1.8m in active travel funding to create new walking routes and cycle tracks through Rally Park.

The money will also be used to improve park entrances, more street furniture, new lighting, and additional planting.

Phase one of the work will begin next week, as the routes between Richard III Road to the old train platform and onto Tudor Road are upgraded.

The city council said the overall programme of improvements at the park are expected to take about 10 months.

Councillor Geoff Whittle, assistant city mayor for environment and transport, said: “This ambitious scheme will help remove barriers to active travel in Rally Park, creating a more family and child-friendly route in the heart of a thriving neighbourhood.

"Once complete, it will provide a much-improved link between Newfoundpool, Frog Island and the new Waterside neighbourhood for people on foot, on bikes or using wheelchairs or other mobility aids."

Six Ash trees will be felled due to disease, with six others set to be removed due to concerns about anti-social behaviour and crime following consultation with local ward councillors and police.

At least 24 new trees will be planted in more suitable locations within the park as part of the wider scheme, the city council said.

Access to the park will be improved, the authority added, particularly for those going to and from the Castle Mead Academy.

New sealed-surface paths will replace the routes surrounding the school.

Seating, landscaping, and new trees are also planned to enhance the route between Tudor Road and the school.

Follow BBC Leicester on Facebook, on X, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk or via WhatsApp on 0808 100 2210.

More on this story

Related internet links