The Park at Riverwalk is flooded with pink as Links for Life hosts its annual Lace’n it Up event
"When you have an IV site, there isn't a needle in your arm. There is a tiny, flexible, plastic catheter, and it's not going to tear through your veins and skin if you bend your elbow."
Dr. Iris Gorfinkel is here to unpack the week's biggest health headlines. We dive into the deadly rabies case in Brantford Ontario and what we know so far. We also explore why the government isn’t offering the Novavax COVID vaccine and look at what’s driving low vaccination rates. Plus, find out why more Canadians are skipping alcohol.
Stolen IDs, electronic billing and the growth of telemedicine have caused Medicare fraud to spike and spread, with South Florida accounting for more than half of all criminal cases in U.S.
The FDA has upgraded an egg recall alert to warn consumers of serious reactions and or death.
"My medicine is making me stronger," 7-year-old Hudson Sanford says after receiving a breakthrough gene therapy for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy
More than 3,000 volunteers from 46 states are participating in what’s being called the largest brain study to date.
The jab is being developed in the UK.
Ghana's health service has announced the country's first case of mpox this year, without disclosing the specific variant of the highly contagious virus – which continues to spread across Africa. The patient is a young male from the Western North Region, about 475 kilometres from the capital, Accra. He is experiencing symptoms typical of mpox, including fever, rash and body pains.Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, the director-general of Ghana Health Service (GHS), confirmed that the man has been isolated acc
Alison Cullen, nutritional practitioner and sleep expert (avogel.co.uk), has answered some questions about how we should look after ourselves now to stay healthy as we get older. Why are older people more susceptible to illnesses such as viruses? As we get older, we become more susceptible to illness because our immune systems naturally weaken and our bodies have a harder time mounting a strong immune response. "The body produces fewer immune cells, and its response to infections becomes slower. Additionally, inflammation…”
There’s already been a problem reported.
WASHINGTON (AP) — If you have stained or chipped teeth, you might be considering veneers, customized teeth coverings that can restore a photogenic smile without more extensive dental work.
Duchess Sophie will follow in Princess Kate's footsteps make a very rare on-screen appearance next week for a special cause close to her heart. See details.
According to the CDC, the sick travelers' symptoms included diarrhea, abdominal cramps, headache and muscle aches
Laverock was left in critical condition after falling five stories from a balcony walkway on May 26
HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — More than a dozen tigers were incinerated after the animals contracted bird flu at a zoo in southern Vietnam, officials said.
There's an area on Highway 3 near Nelson, B.C., that Dr. Nicholas Sparrow knows well. There are no markers or special features, but he can easily find where he helped a person in an accident get out of their vehicle with broken femurs in both legs.A broken femur can cause a person to lose up to 1.5 litres of blood, so he had to work fast. "Potentially now this is a major, major trauma with potential for blood loss," he recently told Dr. Brian Goldman, host of CBC's White Coat, Black Art. The pat
A few Republicans running for competitive or Democratic-leaning congressional seats are adopting and reviving a label that was nearly extinct in their party: pro-choice. The terminology marks some of the biggest changes in how the Republican Party is approaching abortion and reproductive issues that have challenged the party electorally since the Supreme Court overturned the…
A child has died from rabies after waking up to a bat in their bedroom, according to a Canadian health official. The case in Brant County, southern Ontario, was confirmed a month ago, with the resident receiving hospital treatment. It is the first case involving a human in Brant County - which is roughly 200km southwest of Toronto - and the first domestically-acquired case of human rabies in Ontario since 1967.
If you’re 65 or older, don’t count on Medicare to cover your medical expenses while you’re traveling abroad, or you could be left with a hefty bill.
Two farmworkers in California tested positive for H5 bird flu, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed on Thursday.