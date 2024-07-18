Park sealed off as police attend 'serious incident'

St Andrew's Road was closed in the early hours of Thursday morning [Manny/Knife Crime Victim Support]

A park has been sealed off and a busy road closed while police attend a "serious incident" in Northampton.

Motorists are warned to avoid the A5095 St Andrew's Road, which is shut between the junction with Spencer Bridge Road and Barrack Road.

Traffic is reported to be busy in the area and part of Miller's Meadow - a park adjacent to the road - is understood to have been sealed off.

Northamptonshire Police has been contacted for further information.

Miller's Meadow on St Andrew's Road has been sealed off [Steve Hubbard/BBC]

A local councillor has told the BBC there is a police beat vehicle parked outside a community centre in Alliston Gardens for anyone with concerns about the incident.

Officers are also patrolling the Semilong area to reassure residents.

