Park Sung-hyun posts stunning 64 to win HSBC tournament from 4 strokes back

South Korea’s Park Sung-hyun celebrates with the trophy after winning the HSBC Women’s World Championship at Sentosa Golf Club on 3 March 2019. (PHOTO: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

What had looked to be a likely coronation for the world No. 1 golfer after three rounds of the HSBC Women’s World Championship turned instead into a shootout between the world No. 2 and No. 3 in the final round on Sunday (3 March).

And it was second-ranked South Korean Park Sung-hyun who emerged champion after a brilliant final-round charge at the New Tanjong Course. The two-time Majors winner made an astonishing nine birdies with just one bogey for an eight-under-par 64 – the best round of the tournament – to storm to her first win of the year, ahead of world No. 3 Minjee Lee of Australia.

Just how did she produce such as stellar round when it mattered most? Surprisingly, Park said during the post-round media conference that the secret was in the way she held her umbrella.

“It was really hot today and I held my umbrella really low to keep out the sunlight and the heat,” said the 2017 LPGA Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year. “I think that also cut out a lot of distractions, I was better able to focus on my golf, with my head down.”

Blistering start from four strokes behind

The unconventional method worked wonders. From four strokes behind overnight leader, world No. 1 Ariya Jutanugarn, Park made a blistering start, with five birdies in the front nine holes, including three straight to begin her round.

The 25-year-old had a slight hiccup on the eighth with her lone bogey, but continued to tear up the leaderboard after the turn with birdies on the 10th, 13th, 14th and 16th holes.

Park Sung Hyun playing her tee shot from the 17th tee during the final round of the HSBC Women’s World Championship at Sentosa Golf Club on 3 March 2019. (PHOTO: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images) More

She finished with a four-round total of 15-under 273, two strokes ahead of Lee, who had a final round of three-under 69 with four birdies but, crucially, a bogey on the 14th hole which decisively swung the advantage to Park.

Sitting inside the scorer’s room, Park watched Lee as the Australian approached the final green, and when Lee could not make eagle to draw level, the normally stoic Park broke out into a wide grin as she hugged her caddie.

She earned a cool US$225,000 (S$308,890) for winning this elite tournament – her second event of the year – while Lee won US$142,335. The third-place prize money of US$103,254 will be shared between South Korea’s Ko Jin Young and Spain’s Azahara Munoz, with both carding 69s to finish at 11-under 277.

“I’m surprised that I could win so early in this season,” Park said. “I’ve been a little inconsistent at the start of the past three seasons, but I had a good winter training stint which definitely helped me become stronger for this year.”

Lee satisfied despite two straight runner-up finishes

Lee, who was also runner-up at the Honda LPGA Thailand, the previous event on the Tour, was satisfied with her performances in the past fortnight, even though they did not land her the top prizes.

Of her final round at Sentosa, the 22-year-old said, “I probably missed a couple opportunities at the beginning of the front nine, and I just didn’t give myself too many opportunities for birdies. Then I probably made a bad mistake on the drive at 14th.

“But I feel like I’ve had a really good two weeks, and hopefully it just sets me up for the rest of the year.”

Tough going for world No. 1 Ariya

Ariya had a round to forget. Last year’s LPGA Player of the Year, who had a one-stroke lead over Lee at the start of the day, made two costly double-bogeys on the 3rd and 13th holes which, together with bogeys on the 14th and 18th, undid all her good work in the past week.

The Thai eventually carded a three-over 75 to finished in joint-eighth with a total of 280, and continues her wait for a maiden LPGA Tour title in Asian soil.

“I was not making any putts, I was not making any birdies, so a pretty tough day for me today,” she lamented. “I know I have so many things to improve, especially after this week. I have to go back to see my coach and work on a lot of things.”

Singapore’s Amanda Tan, who qualified for the tournament for the third time this year, finished in 60th place with a total of 35-over 323, finishing with a final round of 77.

