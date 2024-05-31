PARK TAKEOVERS: Shafter Recreation and Parks District shakes up summer plans
The former president's daughter has had little to say about her father's legal battles — until now.
The former president was found guilty on all charges after six weeks of testimony and arguments. HuffPost covered the trial live from the courthouse.
The former secretary of state had a brief response to Trump's conviction on all 34 charges in his criminal hush money case.
Sources told PEOPLE last spring that Melania hoped her husband's criminal case would disappear. Now, the Stormy Daniels hush money scheme is an impossible subject for her to avoid
The magazine released a mocking new illustration just one hour after Trump was convicted in New York.
Donald Trump gave a bizarre press conference Friday on the morning after he became the first former American president to be criminally convicted, variously wheeling out his favorite gripes about his prosecution and bragging about how much money he’s raised in the wake of the verdict.Speaking at a news conference at Trump Tower in New York City, the presumptive 2024 Republican nominee renewed his bogus claims that Joe Biden was responsible for his trial and insisted that he did nothing wrong and
The first lady drew applause from the "View" audience with her comment.
Immediately after a New York jury found Donald Trump guilty on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records on Thursday—making him the first president to be a convicted criminal—Fox News described the verdict as “warfare” while descending into full freakout mode.The conservative cable giant’s hosts and pundits didn’t just stop there, though. Besides suggesting that Trump’s conviction amounted to war, the right-wing network’s personalities also fumed that it could lead to the “undoing of o
Reclusive Quebec billionaire Robert G. Miller, who allegedly paid several young girls large sums of money in exchange for sexual favours, was arrested Thursday afternoon and faces 21 charges, including sexual assault, obtaining sexual services for consideration and several counts of sexual exploitation of minors.The former owner of Future Electronics was arrested at his home in the Montreal neighbourhood of Westmount.Miller is alleged to have committed the offences against 10 victims between 199
Supporters of former President Donald Trump, enraged by his conviction on 34 felony counts by a New York jury, flooded pro-Trump websites with calls for riots, revolution and violent retribution. After Trump became the first U.S. president to be convicted of a crime, his supporters responded with dozens of violent online posts, according to a Reuters review of comments on three Trump-aligned websites: the former president's own Truth Social platform, Patriots.Win and the Gateway Pundit. Some called for attacks on jurors, the execution of the judge, Justice Juan Merchan, or outright civil war and armed insurrection.
Michael Cohen, in his first live television interview since Donald Trump was convicted Thursday on all 34 counts of falsifying business records, criticized the strategy of the former president’s lawyer, Todd Blanche, whom he dubbed a “SLOAT: Stupidest Lawyer of All Time.”Cohen’s remark on MSNBC was in response to the way Blanche, in his closing argument Tuesday, described Cohen as the “GLOAT: Greatest Liar of All Time.”When asked by Rachel Maddow what he thought about the defense seeming to make
"What the hell are you people talking about?" asked the former Republican National Committee chair.
Tim O'Brien also suggested the former president is reverting to childhood with one particular court move.
“You’re not hurt are you? I said are you OK?" the president responded.
"I knew at that moment I never wanted to touch her again."
The sounds of drilling, sawing, banging, yelling and smashing at 4 a.m. reverberate through the wall separating Samantha McArthur's bedroom from her next-door neighbours' home. This early May 17 morning is like many others in the past year and a half — the noise and vibrations emanating from the middle Hess Street North row house for hours makes it impossible for McArthur, and her neighbour Patrick Flynn, to sleep. "You can call this the nightmare on Hess Street," McArthur said. McArthur and Fly
The couple attended Affleck's daughter's milestone event in Los Angeles on May 30
Former Trump White House attorney Ty Cobb said America’s Founding Fathers would be “weeping and stunned” over former President Trump’s guilty verdict in his hush money case that came down Thursday. Cobb said it is just “sad for the country” seeing a former president convicted. “It’s a tragedy that we now have a former president…
The 47-year-old star posed in the risqué ensemble in a new Instagram post
Ina Thea Kenoyer has pleaded guilty to murdering her longtime boyfriend, Steven Edward Riley Jr., by poisoning him with antifreeze