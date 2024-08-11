Parker McCollum and Wife Hallie Ray Light Welcome First Baby Together, Son Major

The country singer and his wife tied the knot in March 2022

Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Hallie Ray Light and Parker McCollum.

Parker McCollum is officially a dad!

The country singer, 31, and his wife Hallie Ray Light welcomed their first baby, a boy, they announced in a joint Instagram post shared on Friday, Aug. 9.

"Major Yancey Tyler McCollum 8/8/24 💙💙💙," the couple wrote in the caption, revealing their son's name and birthdate.

In a series of photographs, McCollum and Light could be seen posing with their newborn in a hospital bed, before later being joined by their dog while back home.

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images for UMG Parker McCollum and Hallie Ray Light.

The couple first announced that they were expecting their first baby together in February 2024.

At the time, they shared a sweet photo in a joint Instagram post, in which they stood together by the ocean, with McCollum leaning down to kiss his pregnant wife as she cradled her belly.

"God’s little blessing. We Iove you so much already, Baby M!" they wrote in their caption.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Hallie Ray Light and Parker McCollum.

McCollum previously told PEOPLE that he and Light broke up "for some goofy reason" at the end of 2020, but eventually worked things out after he realized during his Grand Ole Opry debut in February 2021 that life just wasn't right without her.

Following their engagement in 2021, the "Pretty Heart" musician spoke to PEOPLE about the big moment.

"I couldn't wait to ask her to marry me," McCollum recalled of proposing to Light. "There was no backup plan and no hesitation"

"I didn't overthink one thing. I was like, 'It can't get any better than her.' There was no doubt in my mind that I was making the right decision," he added. "She saved my life in a way. I don't think I was headed down the right road."

Jason Kempin/Getty Hallie Ray Light and Parker McCollum.

The couple then wed in Tomball, Texas, in March 2022.

Shortly after their wedding, the "To Be Loved by You" singer showed off the newlyweds' rings on his Instagram Story after officially introducing "The McCollums."

Light also shared a photo of the two kissing in the aisle at Boxwood Manor.

