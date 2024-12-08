Parking charges could harm high streets - council

Councillors say parking charges in Hyndburn would harm its high streets [Geograph/Raymond Knapman]

On-street pay and display parking charges being planned for some towns could harm the high streets, a council has said.

Hyndburn Council chiefs said the move – being considered by Lancashire County Council - for Accrington and Great Harwood – would have a detrimental impact on small businesses.

They said it would disproportionately affect towns and villages and would penalise residents who rely on using their cars.

Borough leader Councillor Munsif Dad said a letter expressing the authority's "strong opposition" to the move would be sent to Lancashire County leader Councillor Philippa Williamson.

He said: "Despite costs of over £85,000 to provide car parking in Hyndburn for residents and visitors and particularly for shoppers, we continue to provide this facility free and have no intention of introducing charges for our car parks in Hyndburn.

"As a cabinet we strongly oppose the introduction of any new charges for parking in Hyndburn."

The authority believes its action would help bolster town centres and provide "an incentive for people to shop locally". the Local Democracy Reporting Service said

"Introducing on street car parking charges would have the opposite effect," Dad added.

The council's deputy leader Councillor Noordad Aziz also said the proposal was a "source of deep concern in the communities I represent".

'Maintain vibrancy'

He added: "Introducing parking charges would create unnecessary economic and social challenges for our local communities and high street.

"Small businesses would suffer a further blow as potential customers deterred by parking fees."

Azuz said local residents relied on "accessible and affordable" parking, to "support local businesses and maintain the vibrancy of our town centres".

"The imposition of these charges would disproportionately affect our smaller towns and villages high streets," he said.

"This would penalise residents who depend on their cars for daily activities."

