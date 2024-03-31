Parking charges introduced at nature reserve

Parking charges will be introduced at a Lincolnshire nature reserve on Tuesday, the RSPB has said.

Visitors to the Frampton Marsh Nature Reserve, near Boston, will be asked to pay £5 per vehicle.

Officials said the charge will replace the current £3 per adult admission fee.

All income generated by the parking charge will go towards maintaining the reserve and other facilities.

The charity said visitors will be asked to pay using a smartphone app or in the visitor centre.

RSPB members and blue badge holders will not be affected by the changes but will need to display a membership card or badge on their dashboard.

John Bradley, senior site manager at Frampton Marsh, said: "Moving to a parking charge has the advantage of, on average, being cheaper for families to visit and also encourages cyclists from the local community.

"The income is used to support our conservation work to make RSPB Frampton Marsh a really special place for wildlife and the many visitor facilities we provide".

