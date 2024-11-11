Parking fees plan to be discussed by council

The council plans to extend fees and introduce charges at weekends and bank holidays [BBC]

The results of a consultation on plans to extend fees charged at some West Sussex car parks is to be discussed by councillors.

Mid Sussex District Council (MSDC) cabinet meets on Monday to consider proposals to charge for parking at weekends and bank holidays around East Grinstead.

Mims Davies, the Conservative MP for East Grinstead and Uckfield, said the plans "pose a serious threat to residents, local businesses, and the night-time economy of the area".

An MSDC spokesperson said feedback from this consultation "gave us the opportunity to look again at our proposals and ask for the further views of local people".

Grahame Russell, chair of the East Grinstead Business Association, said members told him it had already been a "very, very difficult period" with Covid and the cost of living.

He said he thought the charges would be "self-defeating" as the group was trying to increase footfall in the town.

The council said in March it was planning to make changes to help balance the books.

A total of 672 people took part in the consultation.

Concerns ranged from the impact charges would have on residents coming into town for the evening, to the impact on volunteers at places such as the Chequer Mead Theatre.

A feasibility study on providing additional capacity at the Queensway Car Park is being carried out and is due to report back in early 2025.

