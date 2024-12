The Daily Beast

A fifty-something Russian woman who this week made headlines for sneaking onto a Paris-bound Delta flight from New York’s John F. Kennedy airport remains in detention in the City of Love after causing such a scene that she was removed from her flight back to the United States. The unnamed stowaway has been held at Charles de Gaulle airport since Wednesday morning, having passed security and successfully boarded a plane the night before in New York. She holds a Russian passport and U.S. green car