Parkville shooting scene VO

Latest Stories
- People
Search Called Off for Missing 7-Year-Old Boy Weeks After His Dad Was Found Dead: 'He Was So Loved'
“Hunter was full of sweet smiles, gave lots of hugs and exemplified happiness,” read Hunter Slezak's obituary
- People
After Years of Fertility Struggles, Couple Fosters Triplets. When They Move to Adopt Them, They Get a Surprise (Exclusive)
After years of trying for a baby, Mackenzie and Lovensky Levasseur opened their hearts to foster care and adopted newborn triplets. Then they got a surprise
- People
Toddler Suddenly Realizes His Mom Is the Bride at Wedding — His 'Heart-Melting' Reaction Is Priceless (Exclusive)
"Honestly, I think it was the sweetest moment of my life," bride Kristie Mihelich tells PEOPLE
- BuzzFeed
This Map Of Sunrise And Sunset Times In A World Without Daylight Savings Time Is Going Viral
Morning people will absolutely love this.
- The Canadian Press
Police chief says motive for Wisconsin school shooting was a 'combination of factors'
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The motive for a shooting that killed a teacher and a student and wounded others at a Wisconsin school appears to be a “combination of factors,” a police chief said Tuesday as he appealed to the public to share what they might know about the 15-year-old girl who attacked a study hall before shooting herself.
- People
Don Johnson Celebrates 75th Birthday Surrounded by Family in Rare Group Photo: 'My Kids Are My Everything'
The 'Miami Vice' alum was joined by his wife and children, including actress daughter Dakota Johnson, on Sunday, Dec. 15
- People
Pregnant Woman Bans Mother-in-Law from Delivery Room — and Now the Angry Texts Won't Stop
"For context, my husband’s family is very large and close knit. Because of this there are boundary issues," she writes in a Reddit post
- Motherly
Baby cries for 2 hours on a plane—passenger’s reaction wins the internet
A viral TikTok is giving us all a masterclass in how to handle crying babies on planes with empathy and, well, ease.
- People
Liam Payne's 'Haunting' Final Moments Remembered by Fellow Hotel Guest: 'It's Burned Into My Brain'
The hotel guest said seeing the singer's fatal fall is something he is "never going to forget”
- Cosmopolitan
Megan Fox and MGK "Haven't Been in Contact" Since She Found Things "She Didn't Like" on His Phone
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly aren't in touch amid her finding things she "didn't like" on his phone over Thanksgiving.
- People
Man Proposes to Girlfriend Early Because He Wants Dying Mom at Wedding, Gets Rejected
The man explained on Reddit that he popped the question sooner than planned because his mother has stage 4 cancer and less than two years left to live
- BuzzFeed
This Guy Getting Yelled At By His Guy Friends For Not Doing This One Specific Thing After A Date Has United The Entire Internet
This video has me torn about whether chivalry is dead or not.
- Elle
Justin and Hailey Bieber Drop PDA Photos From Their Vacation
Justin and Hailey Bieber are spending a little time in paradise this holiday season. The singer shared two Instagram carousels showcasing photos from the couple’s recent trip.
- People
Bride Says Mother Tried to Steal the Spotlight at Her Wedding by Wearing a 'Burlesque'-Style Gown: 'Wanted to Be Sexy'
"The guests thought she had a wardrobe malfunction!" the bride wrote of her mother's "extremely low-cut" dress
- People
Woman Says She Named Her Daughter After Her Late Mom. Then Her Sister-in-Law Accused Her of 'Stealing' the Name
A woman said her sister-in-law claimed she had already "called dibs" on the name in a Reddit post
- People
Wisconsin School Shooter Identified as 15-Year-Old Female Student, Police Say
The shooter, a student at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wis., died along with another student and a teacher
- Hello!
Millie Bobby Brown stunned in a fifth mini dress at her wedding - and you might have missed it
The Stranger Things actress wore a must-see piece by cool-girl label Annie's Ibiza - see photo
- People
“Sister Wives”' Meri Reads the Text She Sent Kody After Terminating Their Marriage: 'He Called Me Within 20 Minutes'
Meri Brown recalled how Kody Brown reacted to her wanting to go through the church to terminate their spiritual marriage after they legally divorced in 2014
- PA Media: UK News
Girl, 12, charged with manslaughter of 80-year-old man in park
Bhim Kohli died in hospital a day after the incident in Braunstone Town, near Leicester.
- People
Father Secretly Bought Son a Phone After Wife's Repeated Refusals. Then She 'Found Out and Went Ballistic'
A father went behind his wife’s back to buy their 15-year-old son a phone, and is seeking advice about the situation on Reddit