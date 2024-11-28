Afternoon Update: parliament’s rush to the finish line; asthma breakthrough; and an FBI most wanted’s hideout

Mike Hohnen
<span>The prime minister, Anthony Albanese, during question time in Canberra on Thursday.</span><span>Photograph: Mike Bowers/The Guardian</span>
Welcome, readers, to Afternoon Update.

The Senate is expected to pass 31 government bills on its final scheduled sitting day after a flurry of negotiations and a Labor deal with the Greens.

In exchange for $500m for social housing energy upgrades, as well as commitments against fossil fuel investment, the Greens agreed to align with the government on 27 bills including its Future Made in Australia agenda and a range of Treasury and attorney general’s portfolio bills. The government will rely on the Coalition to pass three controversial migration bills and the under-16s social media ban.

The Coalition Senate leader, Simon Birmingham, this afternoon announced his retirement from politics.

And parliament was just as action-packed outside, with independent senator Lidia Thorpe telling a rally on the lawns that she wears her recent suspension from the Senate as “a badge of honour”.

The nation’s leaders were clearly in the mood for action today with the South Australian parliament passing “world-leading” laws banning political donations.

In Queensland, new hardline youth crime legislation will require the third override of the state Human Rights Act in two years. The state’s human rights commissioner says the laws, which will see children as young as 10 sentenced to life for five offences, are evidence of a “society that has lost its way”.

Top news

  • Kristian White suspended from NSW police | The NSW police commissioner, Karen Webb confirmed White has been suspended without pay after he was convicted of manslaughter for fatally shooting 95-year-old Clare Nowland in a nursing home with a Taser.

  • Gambling ad reform taking ‘longer than hoped’ | The communications minister’s office has apologised to multiple people harmed by the gambling industry after delaying long-awaited advertising reforms. Emails seen by Guardian Australia show Michelle Rowland’s office “can’t confirm a revised timeframe”.

  • Inquest into the death of Kumanjayi Walker continues | A lawyer for the Northern Territory police has told the hearing that it is “absolutely undeniable” that Zachary Rolfe is a racist. Rolfe, then an NT police constable, killed Walker during a bungled arrest in 2019 – Rolfe was later charged with murder but was acquitted of all charges after a supreme court trial.

  • Australia facing heightened bushfire risk | Large areas of Victoria, Western Australia and NT are at increased risk of bushfires over the summer. Meanwhile, Sydney, Wollongong, Goulburn, Orange and Gosford are anticipating severe thunderstorm activity towards the end of the week, after days of intense heat in the state.

  • Ukraine urged to lower conscription age | A source within the Biden government has said the outgoing Democratic administration wants Ukraine to lower the mobilisation age from 25 to 18 to help expand the pool of fighting age men available.

  • Doctors hail first breakthrough in asthma treatment in 50 years | A “groundbreaking” trial found offering patients an injection was more effective than the current care of steroid tablets, and cuts the need for further treatment by 30%.

  • Two companies drop Conor McGregor | Alcohol brand Proximo Spirits and video game developer IO Interactive will no longer feature McGregor’s name or image after a civil court jury in Ireland ruled last week that he must pay nearly €250,000 (A$406,600) to a woman who accused the mixed martial arts fighter of raping her.

  • Canada leaders agree to unite against Trump tariff threat | Canada’s federal government and the premiers of the 10 provinces have agreed to work together against a threat by US president-elect Donald Trump to impose sweeping tariffs on Canadian imports, with one official saying the country was already examining possible retaliatory measures.

  • Swedish PM says Baltic sea now ‘high risk’ | After meeting with Nordic and Baltic leaders, Ulf Kristersson declined to speculate on who may have been responsible for the severing of two underwater fibre optic telecoms cables, but has warned of “dangerous” activities in the Baltic sea.

In pictures

Where does Labor’s migration strategy fit in the battle for hearts and minds?

Something tells Guardian cartoonist Fiona Katauskas we’ve been here before.

What they said …

***

“There are worse places to hide.”

Residents of the sleepy Welsh town Maenan, where only a few hundred people live, are coming to terms with the fact one of their neighbours, Daniel Andreas San Diego, was for decades one of the FBI’s most wanted men.

One local, perched at the nearby Pen Y Bryn pub, saw the logic in San Diego’s decision: “It’s a good choice of place.”

In numbers

Western Australia’s endangered Carnaby’s cockatoos are now classed as one of the world’s longest-living species of bird, with eight known Carnaby’s cockatoos aged between 21 and 35 years being recorded.

The eldest, which hatched in August 1986 is said to look “as healthy as the day he left the nest”.

Before bed read

‘To not know if you will ever be safe is torture. Labor’s deportation laws are cruel.’

Trauma is a friend of Mostafa Azimitabar. The refugee and Archibald prize finalist writes of healing himself through the connections he has with many “amazing Australians”.

