Parma Heights polling location hyperlapse
A hyperlapse of a polling location in Parma Heights shows the long line of people who are still waiting to cast their ballot.
I hope we never have to hear about "rally sizes" ever again.
Dr. Phil McGraw appeared to endorse Donald Trump at a campaign rally in New York City last month, but has now revealed he did so in an “act of rebellion” against Kamala Harris. In an interview with Piers Morgan, the television presenter claimed he had been snubbed by the Harris campaign after offering to take …
The 'Pretty Woman' actor and former PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive (1999) bought the house, formerly owned by Paul Simon and Edie Brickell, in 2022
The MSNBC host watched the clip three times in a row as she processed it.
There could be positive signs for Kamala Harris in the quaint New Hampshire town of Dixville Notch, which traditionally votes first in the nation at a few minutes after midnight. The result was still a tie, and it’s way too early to draw any firm conclusions, but out of the tiny voting pool of six people, four were registered as Republicans and just two as Democrats. One of the Republicans switched sides to vote for the VP. Harris will hope that she can repeat the trick and win over hundreds of
A Leger poll revealing how Canadians would vote in the upcoming U.S. election has sparked frustration among readers.
A Republican Trump voter stunned Fox & Friends Tuesday morning when he told the conservative morning chat show that he believes Kamala Harris is going to win North Carolina in the presidential election. The show sent the co-host of its weekend edition, Will Cain, out to a diner in Concord, North Carolina that was packed with MAGA diehards optimistic about the prospects of former president Donald Trump. When Cain asked everyone present to raise their hand if they thought the Republican nominee wa
“I’m confused,” a Trump supporter said after Davram Stiefler of The Good Liars explained that her trash bag statement did not deliver her intended message.
The stock market’s performance bodes well for Harris. While the stats are tantalizing, history isn’t necessarily predictive.
Donald Trump also took aim at TV legend Oprah Winfrey, who has campaigned for the Republican's rival, Democrat Kamala Harris.
The podcaster issued the statement following the release of his interview with billionaire Elon Musk.
Donald Trump’s daughter talked about peace, love, and positivity, and you know what happened.
“I’m curious, how do you explain your behavior and your words to your children?” former RNC Chair Michael Steele hit back at Donald Trump's running mate.
Donald Trump is refusing to say how he voted on Florida's abortion measure — and getting testy about it. The former president was asked twice after casting his ballot in Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday about a question that the state's voters are considering. If approved, it would prevent state lawmakers from passing any law that penalizes, prohibits, delays or restricts abortion until fetal viability — which doctors say is sometime after 21 weeks.
The late night host asked viewers to imagine the world with one key difference.
On the night before Election Day, at campaign events across the country, celebrities including Oprah Winfrey, Lady Gaga and Jon Bon Jovi turned out in force for Kamala Harris ' presidential bid.
Well, that's certainly a reason.
“I don't know that I've ever seen as much contrast in a closing message," said Joe Scarborough.
The newspaper condensed its case against the former president into 110 withering words.
It’s election day and while both candidates might be neck and neck in the polls, betting sites are showing clear preference toward a Republican victory. Polymarket, a blockchain-based betting platform, has granted Donald Trump a massive 38 point lead against Kamala Harris as of 8.30 am Eastern Time, according to a round-up published by Forbes. Other sites like Kalshi, Predict It, Robinhood and Interactive Brokers also favor a Trump win, by percentages of 59, 51, 58 and 60 respectively.