Part 1: TBM councillors looking forward to 2024

With the new year right around the corner, we asked elected representatives in the Town of The Blue Mountains to look forward to the coming year and tell us about their top priorities and how they would like to see their community progress in the coming year.

Here's what they had to say. The answers have been published verbatim, with the only corrections being for spelling and grammar. We have published the answers in the order we received them, but not all members answered the questions.

Councillor Gail Ardiel: We have so many items on our list, hopefully some that will finally be completed in 2023. The corporate service delivery will be completed, and we can start to head the organization into a positive direction that will guide us for 10 years or more.

We also will have completed the Official Plan review project which has been ongoing since 2022; another project is the Municipal Accommodation Tax that staff will present with a report that will be considered early in January and council will decide at that time which direction that we will take. Lastly, the budget that will steer council fiscally for the year of 2024.

The completed lobbyist registry needs to be implemented, to ensure that council and staff are safeguarded from unwanted coercion and harassment.

Councillor June Porter: Building on my core beliefs that one has to be accountable for their decisions and the importance of transparency in democratic governance I am looking forward to chairing the newly established Accountability and Transparency Committee. The mandate of the Accountability and Transparency Committee is: to create and implement a plan to grow trust between the community and the town, by reviewing, modernizing, and designing the corporate strategic plan to create a responsive and democratic governance structure within the town. I look forward to working with two fellow councillors and two members of the community to deliver on this starting in 2024.

Amongst many important strategic initiatives which will make their way to council in 2024, given the importance of the environment and impacts of climate change to our residents’ properties, I am looking forward to the master drainage plan coming forth to council in 2024. This plan is to serve as a long-term strategy to manage stormwater in existing and new growth areas.

Councillor Paula Hope: 2024 is going to be an important year for our lovely town, as council makes many decisions that will determine the quality of the Town of The Blue Mountains’ future. I am excited about taking an active and thoughtful approach to these decisions, as several major plans are acted upon, including:

1) The development and implementation of a town attainable-housing strategy.

2) The completion of the town’s Official Plan review with community-led policies which will be enshrined in a bullet-proof document, with special attention to our green infrastructure and climate change mitigation strategies.

3) The execution of the corporate strategic plan which is designed to deliver targeted services to meet community needs.

I am also looking forward to hearing the results of the meetings with the town’s new working groups in Craigleith and Lora Bay and enjoying the Blue Mountain Film Festival in June in our amazing village.

What am I looking forward to most of all? Experiencing our town’s beautiful natural environment and stunning vistas while listening to the thoughts of our engaged and caring residents as we create a future together that is “built to last.”

Councillor Alex Maxwell: What I'm looking forward to is the challenges that 2024 will present and to potentially be able to help solve them at the municipal level. Affordability on housing – be it rental or private ownership, food security and safety and local access to food production, greater public access to water and the continued connectivity of green space and healthy watersheds are just a few of the challenges.

Deputy Mayor Peter Bordignon: I wish there was a simple answer to this one. Professionally, I am hopeful that we can manage the town budget, growth and resident service priorities in a cohesive manner. There are many opportunities as we move into 2024, attainable housing, development and the enjoyment of our beautiful landscape for our visitors and residents.

Personally, both of my children are getting married five weeks apart from each other next summer and my wife Julie and I are thrilled for both of them.

Councillor Gail Ardiel: The budget, when set, will determine the direction of the town. We can’t possibly do all the projects that everyone would love to see or want, but we can implement the ones that are vital to the health and safety of our town. We need to provide a proactive economy that works for all.

Engagement of all community stakeholders is vital to the well-being of our community.

Councillor June Porter: Our Official Plan sets our community's vision and goals for the future. It ensures that new development and growth considers a broad range of interests and perspectives and that land use planning decisions reflect local values. Therefore, phase two of the Official Plan review covers very ‘critical’ topics as they relate to future land-use decisions across our collection of communities. Therefore, the first six months of 2024 will be extremely important in setting the direction of land use planning for 2024 and beyond as staff continue their community engagement and work toward presenting the final report in June.

For me, the direction of the town needs to include a definition of character and how to balance the need for character conservation while responding to the need for affordable housing, infrastructure improvement, protection of the environment and mitigating the impacts of climate change.

The overall direction needs to continue to build on the success of thinking and acting regionally as we are interconnected and benefit from working with each other to address common issues such as family physician recruitment and transportation which are without boundaries.

Councillor Paula Hope: 2024 will be a remarkably busy year of growth for the town as it moves forward with several developments in Craigleth and Thornbury, while laying down the infrastructure for its most ambitious project: the Campus of Care, located at 125 Peel Street. The town will need to prepare for the arrival of hundreds of new residents in 2024-2025 while continuing to sustain its patchwork quilt of “community of communities,” and most importantly, preserving its precious natural environment and small-town character.

The arrival of these developments brings solutions to the town’s most burning problem: attainable housing. One development in Craigleith will provide much-needed rentals, including 20 attainable housing units that the developer has set aside toward meeting the town’s need for (much) less expensive rental housing. Campus of Care will deliver 90 attainable housing units in 2025-2026, while also offering a total of seven hundred units of various living solutions for seniors, long-term care residents and staff.

At this point in time, the town has plans for 112 attainable housing units by 2026 which is a good start on the current immediate projected need of 215 attainable housing units. This number was identified in the recently released report on the town’s housing needs which can be found on the town’s website in the Official Plan review section. In that report, you will also find the projection of 1,500 attainable housing units as the required number to meet the town’s needs over the next 25 years. There is much more work to do!

In summary, while reviewing and implementing its numerous plans, the overall direction of the town will also include:

1) Managing unprecedented growth,

2) Providing attainable housing for current and future residents

3) While, most importantly, preserving and enhancing its unique and precious environment and its lovely small-town character.

Councillor Alex Maxwell: I would say that I see us moving towards a permanent-resident-based municipality and the citizens within it recognizing the value of our natural assets, agricultural lands and small-town feel within a rural setting.

Deputy Mayor Peter Bordignon: The town continues to grow, we really need to be cognizant of the implications in many aspects: services, development, tourism and resident needs. The Blue Mountains has done a very good job in planning both on the fiscal and development sides to allow this expansion. I don’t believe that we will be caught off-side in regards to capital projects.

The town is at a crossroads of a small town growing while we maintain the character and charm that we all love. Our full-time population is reaching 10,000 with another 7,000 seasonal residents and also welcoming an additional 2.5 million visitors a year. We need to be able to have the infrastructure and services ready to accommodate all as we move forward.

Chris Fell, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, CollingwoodToday.ca