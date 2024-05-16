How you can take part in honoring Euclid Police Officer Jacob Derbin
A Brunswick business is printing shirts to honor the sacrifice of Euclid Police Officer Jacob Derbin, who died in the line of duty.
A Brunswick business is printing shirts to honor the sacrifice of Euclid Police Officer Jacob Derbin, who died in the line of duty.
RenTech, founded by the late Jim Simons, built a GameStop stake from scratch, boosted its AMC bet, and pared its Tesla and Nvidia wagers last quarter.
Baylee Carver, 17, was found dead on Tuesday, May 14, four days after her boyfriend, Joshua Biles, 20, allegedly told police he disposed of her body
LYON, France (AP) — An American accused of sexually assaulting a Pennsylvania college student in 2013 and later sending her a Facebook message that said, “So I raped you,” has been detained in France after a three-year search. A prosecutor in Metz, France, confirmed Tuesday that Ian Thomas Cleary, 31, of Saratoga, California, had been taken into custody last month and will be held pending extradition proceedings. Cleary had been the subject of an international search since authorities in Pennsyl
Behind Murdaugh's seemingly carefree life of parties, boating and hunting in South Carolina's Lowcountry, there was a crumbling facade he worked hard to protect
Donald Trump shouted about the case against him in remarks to reporters outside the Manhattan courtroom.
A teacher heard screaming coming from the classroom and saw the principal throw the child to the floor, deputies said.
REGINA — Mounties say 32 children, some as young as 18 months old, have been identified in an investigation of a man accused of sex offences in multiple communities in southern Saskatchewan. Richard Dyke, 47, was initially arrested in November after RCMP received a report of sexual assaults involving three boys under 12 in the mid-2010s. At the time, he was charged with 13 offences. Police said Dyke was living at a home where his partner was operating a registered daycare in Assiniboia, southwes
A prisoner nicknamed “The Fly” has become notorious in France overnight after a daring and bloody escape from a prison convoy in Normandy in which two guards were killed. Mohamed Amra, 30, has a long and violent criminal history that has now culminated in a high-profile search. Known as “La Mouche” (The Fly), Amra has also been referred to by other aliases such as “Yanis,” “Momo,” and “Schtroumpf” (Smurf).
Garry Hans, whose mother was one of the victims, said after the verdict was read he felt as if his mother and other family members were standing with them and saying thanks; another family member added that Gurpreet's conviction was the best Mother's Day present for Hans and the family.
Austrian judges have ruled that a man who kept his daughter captive for 24 years, raped her thousands of times and fathered seven children with her, can be moved from psychiatric detention to a regular prison, a court said Tuesday. The decision on Monday was the latest in a legal back-and-forth on Josef Fritzl's future. The state court in the town of Krems said in a statement that the 89-year-old can be moved as he no longer poses the kind of danger that requires keeping him in psychiatric detention.
It went down an embankment near Greenwich, Connecticut.
Investigators have located a boat that may have struck and killed the 15-year-old granddaughter of a US diplomat near Key Biscayne, Florida, on Saturday, authorities said.
A small town in Saskatchewan is reacting to learning that a local community member is now facing more than 70 charges of crimes against children, including sexual assault and making child pornography.Police arrested Richard John Dyke in 2023 and charged him with 13 sex offences at the time. Police said they had determined three boys under the age of 12 were sexually assaulted in the mid-2010s.Assiniboia, located about 175 kilometres from Regina, is home to about 2,333 people, according to Statis
WASHINGTON (AP) — An anti-abortion activist who led others on an invasion and blockade of a reproductive health clinic in the nation's capital was sentenced on Tuesday to nearly five years in prison. Lauren Handy, 30, was among several people convicted of federal civil rights offenses for blockading access to the Washington Surgi-Clinic on Oct. 22, 2020. Police found five fetuses at Handy's home in Washington after she was indicted. A clinic nurse sprained her ankle when one of Handy's co-defend
Enoch Turner, 25, was found guilty Saturday of first-degree murder, aggravated arson, aggravated child abuse and aggravated burglary
On the night of April 19, 2023, Joseph Koenig, Nicholas "Mitch" Karol-Chik and Zachary Kwak allegedly threw large landscaping rocks toward cars, hitting seven vehicles, prosecutors said. Three people were hurt and one person -- Alexa Bartell -- was killed when her car was struck as she drove near Denver, prosecutors said. On Wednesday, Karol-Chik pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder and crime of violence, prosecutors said.
Grisly alleged details emerged in the death of missing mom Briana Winston, 23, that “not even we were expecting to hear,” a Georgia police official said Monday
Police in Turks and Caicos have charged an American woman with ammunition possession -- a crime that carries a minimum penalty of 12 years -- after airport officials alleged they found illegal ammunition in her luggage. Sharitta Shinise Grier, 45, of Orlando, was visiting Turks and Caicos with her daughter for Mother's Day when, during a routine search at the Howard Hamilton International Airport Monday, officials claim to have found two rounds of ammunition in her bag, police said.
The Instagram message popped up from a girl named Chelsea: “Howdy.” David didn’t know anyone named Chelsea, but he clicked through her profile: She had brown hair and a nice smile; under her name was a quote from the Bible. He thought it was sort of weird that she was messaging him, a stranger, in the middle of a workday, but her pouty selfies made that easy to ignore. He was hesitant when she asked him to chat, but soon her flirty messages escalated to a volley of explicit pictures, and David,
After months of postponements and delays, the case against Aaron Daniel Crawley, 34, has just taken a big leap forward.Crawley is charged with first-degree murder in the October 2023 death of his longtime partner, Hollie Marie Boland, 30. He allegedly struck her with a car outside a home in Cole Harbour, N.S., where he had been living.During an appearance in provincial court in Dartmouth Wednesday morning, Crawley's lawyer, Eugene Tan, waived his client's right to a preliminary inquiry and inste