Watch live from Israel's border with Lebanon after Hezbollah launched hundreds of rockets into Israel on Friday, 20 September. Between 140 and 150 rockets were said to have been fired in three waves in the afternoon, targeting sites along the ravaged border. There is a discrepancy in the exact number of rockets fired from Lebanon; the militant group said it fired 140 on Friday, while the Israeli military said 120 missiles were launched at areas of the Golan Heights, Safed and the Upper Galilee.