Part of M25 closed after 'serious' two-vehicle collision

The incident took place on the M25 at London Colney in Hertfordshire

Part of the M25 has been closed after a "serious collision" involving two vehicles, police said.

It happened at about 05:45 GMT between junctions 22 and 21a on the anti-clockwise side at London Colney.

Posting on social media, Hertfordshire Police called the incident "serious" and advised drivers to avoid the area.

National Highways said about three miles (5km) of congestion had built up and the road was likely to remain closed for several hours.

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830