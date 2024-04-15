M25 crash: Motorcyclist dies near A13 Mardyke interchange, West Thurrock

A motorcyclist died at the scene of a crash on a busy motorway on Sunday evening.

Essex Police were called to the M25 / A13 Mardyke interchange, near West Thurrock, after a car and a motorcycle collided at junction 30 at 23:40 BST.

Police said before the crash, the car was involved in a "pursuit" with Kent Police, who have made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

The lanes reopened Monday at 10:30 BST.

National Highways said the "southern quadrant of the roundabout" which carried the A13 over the M25 had been closed.

This meant there was no access to the A13 westbound for clockwise traffic on the M25.

The anti-clockwise distributor road, between junction 31 and junction 30, was also closed, National Highways said.

Police said paramedics and firefighters attended.

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830