Part of Yadkin County family's roof ripped off during Debby

A North Carolina man accused of fatally poisoning his wife with eyedrops is now being accused of attempting to poison their 11-year-old daughter with the same substance, resulting in her hospitalization, according to court documents. Joshua Lee Hunsucker was booked on Tuesday and prosecutors have asked that his bond be revoked amid concerns he is abusing and neglecting one of his children, neglecting another child and intimidating witnesses in his murder case. Prosecutors argued that he has become "increasingly aggressive" and that his "dangerous actions will continue to escalate," according to court documents.