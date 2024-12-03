Parthenon Sculptures deal 'close', ex-Greek official says

Sean Seddon - BBC News and Kostas Koukoumakas - BBC News
·3 min read
Part of the Elgin marbles are displaced with two women looking at them. One wears a brown cut and the other a pale blue coat, looking at her phone.
[EPA]

A deal that could see the Parthenon Sculptures returned to Greece is "close", a former adviser to the country's government has told the BBC.

Prof Irene Stamatoudi said it "seems negotiations have gone forward" over relocating the antiquities - also known as the Elgin Marbles - which were taken from Athens more than 200 years ago and are displayed in the British Museum.

It comes as Sir Keir Starmer and his Greek counterpart met for talks in Downing Street on Tuesday, though No 10 has said the issue is not on the agenda.

The sculptures were not discussed at the opening of the meeting, according to an official account released by No 10.

The meeting comes amid reports that talks over a deal which would see the statues moved to Athens have recently progressed.

The status of the sculptures has been a source of diplomatic tension between the UK and Greece for decades.

Greece says they were stolen, but the British Museum rejects that and says they were legally obtained. Talks between Greece and the museum have been going on since 2021.

Prof Stamatoudi, who advised the Greek culture minister during previous Elgin Marbles negotiations, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme she believes "a deal is close" but was unsure if it was "close enough".

She said the Greek government has proposed a "cultural, strategic partnership" which would involve other antiquities being sent to the British Museum to fill the gallery which would be left vacant by any return.

Negotiations over what could be sent to the British Museum are "secret", Prof Stamatoudi said, adding that while she is not personally involved in this round of talks, she believes it would involve "antiquities that attract public attention".

Prof Statamoudi said securing the return is something "all Greeks are passionate about" as the antiquities are widely considered to be part of the country’s "cultural heritage".

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has made securing the return of the Elgin Marbles a political priority.

The issue caused a diplomatic spat last year when then-Prime Minister Rishi Sunak cancelled a planned meeting with Mitsotakis after he indicated he would use it to raise the issue.

The previous government said the sculptures should remain in the museum. In opposition, Labour's view was they wouldn't stand in the way of a loan arrangement between the British Museum and Athens if one was arranged.

Government sources in Athens have told Greek media Mitsotakis wants to "pick up the thread" with Starmer following a meeting between the pair in November 2023.

Earlier this week, Greek government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis said Mitsotakis would raise the issue again with Starmer but that it was more of a matter for the British Museum than the government.

He also denied a Sky News report that three private meetings had taken place between senior Greek officials and members of the British Museum board of directors.

Downing Street said Starmer told the Greek prime minister he hoped to "build on our strong bilateral relationship and to talk about our common issues", while Mitsotakis said Greece and the UK would strengthen their relationship during "turbulent times".

Starmer and Mitsotakis smile and shake hands in No 10. Starmer is looking at Mitsotakis, while Mitsotakis is looking at the camera. Their countries' flags are behind them
Greek PM Mitsotakis arrived in Downing Street on Tuesday morning [Reuters]

Starmer is thought to be more open to the statues being relocated than his predecessor, providing a deal can be struck between the Greek government and the British Museum.

The Elgin Marbles were crafted in the 5th century BC and were originally displayed in the Parthenon in Athens. They are considered among the most prized antiquities from the Ancient Greek period.

They were removed by British aristocrat Lord Elgin while Athens was part of the Ottoman Empire and were badly damaged en route to London, where they have been displayed since.

