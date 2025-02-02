Partial list of Grammy winners
Beyoncé, Sabrina Carpenter, Charli xcx, Kendrick Lamar and many more are already Grammy winners, and the main show hasn't started yet.
Beyoncé entered Sunday's Grammys with a leading 11 nominations for her "Cowboy Carter” album, bringing her career total to 99 nods. That makes her the most nominated artist in Grammy history.
Post Malone, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar and Charli xcx have seven nominations. Taylor Swift and first-time nominees Carpenter and Chappell Roan boast six nominations each.
Justin Trantor hosted the afternoon Premiere Ceremony. Comedian Trevor Noah is the telecast host for a fifth consecutive year.
The Grammy Awards air live on CBS and Paramount+ beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern. Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers can also watch live and on demand.
Here's a partial list of winners:
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Espresso,” Sabrina Carpenter
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
“Neverender,” Justice and Tame Impala
Best Pop Dance Recording
“Von dutch,” Charli xcx
Best Rap Song
“Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar, songwriter (Kendrick Lamar)
Best Rap Performance
“Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar
Best Melodic Rap Performance
“3” Rapsody featuring Erykah Badu
Best R&B Performance
“Made For Me (Live on BET).” Muni Long
Best R&B Album
“11:11 (Deluxe),” Chris Brown
Best Traditional R&B Performance
“That's You,” Lucky Daye
Best R&B Song
“Saturn,” Rob Bisel, Carter Lang, Solana Rowe, Jared Solomon and Scott Zhang, songwriters (SZA)
Best Progressive R&B Album
“Why Lawd?,” NxWorries (Anderson. Paak & Knowledge)
Best Dance Electronic Album
“BRAT,” Charli xcx
Best Rock Performance
“Now and Then,” the Beatles
Best Rock Album
“Hackney Diamonds,” the Rolling Stones
Best Remixed Recording
“Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix)," FNZ and Mark Ronson, remixers (Sabrina Carpenter)
Best Americana Performance
“American Dreaming,” Sierra Ferrell
Best American Roots Song
"American Dreaming,'' Sierra Ferrell and Melody Walker, songwriters
Best Americana Album
"Trail of Flowers,'' Sierra Ferrell
Best Bluegrass Album
“Live Vol 1.,” Billy Strings
Best Folk Album
“Woodland,” Gillian Welch and David Rawlings
Best Regional Roots Music Album
“Kuini,” Kalani Pe'a
Best Gospel Performance/Song
“One Hallelujah,” Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell and Israel Houghton, featuring Jonathan McReynolds and Jekalyn Carr. G. Morris Coleman, Israel Houghton, Kenneth Leonard Jr., Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Naomi Raine, songwriters.
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
"That's My King,” CeCe Winans, Taylor Agan, Kellie Gamble, Lloyd Nicks and Jess Russ, songwriters
Best Gospel Album
"More Than This,'' CeCe Winans
Best Contemporary Christian Music Artist
"Heart of a Human,'' DOE
Best Roots Gospel Album
"Church,'' Cory Henry
Best Country Solo Performance
“It Takes A Woman,” Chris Stapleton
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
II MOST WANTED,'' Beyoncé, featuring Miley Cyrus
Best Country Song
"The Architect,'' Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves and Josh Osborne, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves
Best Music Video
“American Symphony”
Best American Roots Performance
"Lighthouse,” Sierra Ferrell
Best Traditional Blues Album
“Swingin' Live at The Church in Tulsa,” The Taj Mahal Sextet
Best Contemporary Blues Album
“Mileage,” Ruthie Foster
Best Música Urban Album
“Las Letras Ya No Importan,” Residente
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
“¿Quien Trae las Cornetas?, ”Rawayana
Best Música Mexicana Album (including Tejano)
“Boca Chueca, Vol. 1," Carin León
Best Tropical Latin Album
"Alma, Corazon y Salsa (Live at Gran Teatro Nacional)," Tony Succar, Mimy Succar
Songwriter Of The Year
Amy Allen
Producer of the year, non-classical
Daniel Nigro
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
Hans Zimmer, “Dune: Part II”
___
For more coverage of this year’s Grammy Awards, visit: www.apnews.com/GrammyAwards
The Associated Press