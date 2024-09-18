Partial lunar eclipse visible in New Hampshire sky
The eclipse will peak at 10:44 p.m., with around 8 percent of the moon covered by the Earth’s shadow.
The eclipse will peak at 10:44 p.m., with around 8 percent of the moon covered by the Earth’s shadow.
Keith Urban is a devoted father to two teenage girls but the country superstar has now revealed that he had to intentionally and thoughtfully 'break the chain' after being raised by an abusive alcoholic father.
‘The US faces two futures,’ according to editors at top science magazine
The late night host said even the right-wing cable network seemed to have enough of the former president's rambling speech.
"It was unprofessional behavior of him, he started to panic," David Lochridge testified of Stockton Rush
One of the best pollsters in America recently came out with its latest survey, and it’s good news for Kamala Harris.
As a listener, you could tell host Kara Swisher got excited when Hillary Clinton brought up Elon Musk’s unhinged attack on Taylor Swift during the latest episode of her podcast On. “Please comment on that,” Swisher implored Clinton after she mentioned that Donald Trump “had his alter ego Elon Musk say something really rotten and creepy about” Swift following her big endorsement of Kamala Harris. “Fine Taylor … you win … I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life,” Musk tweeted on d
"We are playing a dangerous game with ourselves," the NewsNation host says, "he doesn't deserve this" The post Chris Cuomo Says He Called Trump to Say ‘Sorry’ After Assassination Attempt: ‘He Is Not a Despot-in-Waiting, OK?’ appeared first on TheWrap.
Delta reminded flight attendant hopefuls to wear adequate undergarments to any of its assessments in a leaked memo.
Drafted by the Senators in 2009, the 34-year-old defenceman spent a decade in the organization, including three and a half seasons in Ottawa.
The parents of Mia Glynn, 8, recall their daughter’s “awful” final moments being dismissed by their general practitioner before she died of sepsis
The fired CNN host came back to the “mothership” for a conversation with Erin Burnett.
‘Damned teenagers!’ exclaimed Trump’s eldest son Donald Jr when his younger brother failed to show
The NYC-based model donned an opulent silky dress during NYFW and it's perfect for the festive party season ahead. See photos
Donald Trump was slammed as a "deeply unwell traitor" by his niece.
Senior Democratic Party lawmakers are reportedly concerned that Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson could try and sabotage a Kamala Harris election victory.Top-level meetings are secretly being held to guard against several eventualities that could impede the smooth transfer of power if Donald Trump loses in November, according to Politico.While Democratic lawmakers say such a scenario is unlikely, they worry how Johnson will react if the Republicans retain control of the House and oversee Har
Prince William has an incredibly close relationship with his in-laws but there is one activity he will not take part in. See details.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff fed up with a spate of false school shooting threats is taking a new tactic to try get through to students and their parents: he's posting the mugshot of any offender on social media.
"Kamala Harris doesn't have anything keeping her humble," the Arkansas governor insisted.
Sean "Diddy" Combs is charged with sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution
Meghan Markle was not deliberately cut out of a photo used to celebrate Prince Harry’s birthday, Buckingham Palace says. The close-up of Harry—snapped during a 2018 trip to Dublin back when the couple still carried out royal duties—was shared on X by Buckingham Palace on Sunday with the caption: “Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday today!”Users were quick to observe that a wider cut of the image had actually featured Markle sitting to the left of her husband, prompting speculat