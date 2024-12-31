Partial reopening of storm-hit port on 16 January

Berths at Holyhead port were damaged during Storm Darragh [Chris Willz Photography and Film]

One of Britain's busiest ports is on course for a partial reopening on 16 January after it was damaged by Storm Darragh, it has been announced.

Stena Line, which owns Holyhead port as well as operating some of the crossings, confirmed only one of the two main ferry berths is due to reopen.

The port in Holyhead on Anglesey has been closed since 7 December after damage by strong wind and waves.

No date has been given for the reopening of the second berth - the one which suffered the most damage.

Stena Line said it was not able to immediately confirm how a partial reopening would affect ferry services.

Before the temporary closure, two ferries would often unload and load side by side, something which would not be possible with only one berth reopened.

A spokesperson for Stena Line said: "We are pleased to share a positive update regarding the ongoing closure of the Terminal 3 and Terminal 5 ferry berths at Holyhead Port.

"After diligent assessments and planning, we can now confirm that the timeline for reopening the Terminal 5 ferry berth by 16 January 2025 remains achievable.

"This prediction is subject to reasonable weather conditions, and we will provide further updates as our progress continues.

Holyhead is one of Britain's busiest ferry ports, and the shortest crossing between the UK and Ireland.

On average, two million passengers use Holyhead a year and about 1,200 lorries and trailers make the crossing every day.

Before the temporary closure, Stena Line and Irish Ferries each operated up to four sailings to Dublin, often leaving within half an hour of each other.

Neither operator has confirmed whether timetables would need to change if only one berth reopens in mid-January.

The Stena Line spokesperson added: "Our priority is focusing on resuming services and we'll share more information as soon as we can.

Stena Line was unable to give a timescale for repair work for the second berth, and a full reopening of the port.

A Welsh government spokesperson said: "We are pleased that Stena is making positive progress, continuing to work towards the safe re-opening of the port, so that services can start again for people wanting to travel and for businesses transporting goods."

Why is Holyhead port closed?

The closure of the port comes after Storm Darragh battered the UK with gusts up to 93mph (150km/h).

The high speed winds caused damage to Terminals 3 and 5, and the port said underwater inspections to begin remedial works were delayed to 10 December, once Storm Darragh had passed.

It was to remain closed until 15 January at the earliest, after originally being due to reopen on 20 December, but the port said Terminal 3 and Terminal 5 ferry berths would need to remain closed to prioritise safety.

The prolonged closure follows two incidents affecting the Terminal 3 berth on 6 and 7 December, resulting in part of the structure collapsing, which the port said made it unusable.