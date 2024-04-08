Partially cloudy conditions could impact solar eclipse viewing on Monday

CBC

A total solar eclipse will happen today, but it will look different depending on where you live. The eclipse is a rare celestial event where the moon passes between the sun and Earth, entirely blocking out the sun for anybody in the path of totality. In Canada, that stretches across parts of Ontario, Quebec and the Maritimes. For people living in the Northwest Territories, it will appear as a partial eclipse, where the sun is covered by about 11 per cent. It may be visible sometime between noon