Partially cloudy conditions could impact solar eclipse viewing on Monday
We're warming up throughout the week and soem slight cloud cover could impact your solar eclipse viewing on Monday morning.
When a truck carrying over 100,000 salmon crashed and overturned, it might have spelled destruction for the fish aboard, which were intended to replenish local populations in the Imnaha River.
Not all hybrid cars are created equal. While some models offer excellent fuel efficiency, reliability and performance, others fall short. With so many options, it can be tough to separate the good...
Ready for your next solar eclipse, Canada? Here are some of the surprising ways it could affect your weather
“The biggest barrier is getting people’s heads around it”
A terrifying sight in ancient waters, the megalodon shark was once the most feared creature in the sea.
The alligator was 7 feet, 11 inches long, the state says.
Only labout 2,500 of the vulnerable animals remain in the wild.
The sight and sound of trillions of cicadas surfacing across much of America, a massive invasion of two separate groups called broods emerging at the same time, has scientists buzzing. For the first time in more than 200 years, two broods -- Brood XIX, known as the "Great Southern Brood," and Brood XIII, known as the "Northern Illinois Brood" -- will emerge from the ground simultaneously. While there is not extensive overlap between the two broods, some regions, especially in America's heartland, will experience a double-whammy of cicada occupation, experts told ABC News.
Money is pouring in to support the development of the fuel. Investors can make long-term plays, Patti Domm writes.
In Canada, farmers are feeling the pinch of the federally imposed "carbon tax," which is designed to reduce the country's emissions. The tax, which puts a price on pollution, is expected to contribute to one-third of Canada's emissions reductions by 2030. However, farmers argue that it is hurting their industry by adding unnecessary strain and increasing fuel costs. Marney Blunt reports.
Tens of thousands are evacuated in northern Kazakhstan, amid warnings that floods are spreading in Russia.
A new sea level data map shows flood risk zones will extend higher and further inland on Canada's coast, particularly impacting populated areas in parts of Metro Vancouver south of the Fraser River. It's estimated 325,000 people in Canada will live on land falling in annual flood risk zones by 2100, according information released Thursday by Climate Central, a Princeton, New Jersey-based, non-profit group of scientists and communicators.That's a 10 per cent increase from the group's 2030 estimat
Why the public resistance to carbon tax policies? New research suggests a few key factors that may play a role in influencing popular support for carbon tax efforts in Canada.
As spring unfolds new beginnings emerge. On the country’s political landscape many Canadians are starting to think about the future. A new poll released last weekend by Abacus Data, which surveyed 3,550 Canadians with an emphasis on Ontario and Alberta, found that support for Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government continues to decline, while support for the Conservatives is rising. If an election was held now, 41 percent of committed voters would choose Pierre Poilievre’s Conservatives with the Lib
A total solar eclipse will happen today, but it will look different depending on where you live. The eclipse is a rare celestial event where the moon passes between the sun and Earth, entirely blocking out the sun for anybody in the path of totality. In Canada, that stretches across parts of Ontario, Quebec and the Maritimes. For people living in the Northwest Territories, it will appear as a partial eclipse, where the sun is covered by about 11 per cent. It may be visible sometime between noon
A total solar eclipse is set to cross through parts of Canada on Monday, offering crowds in its path a dazzling view of the astronomical wonder. That is, if clouds don't get in the way. Some popular viewing spots in the eclipse's path of totality could be under cloud cover, while areas in Quebec and the Maritimes are shaping up for good views. While forecasts are subject to change and meteorologists urge eclipse chasers to check local conditions ahead of the big moment, here's how the cloud cove
The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season is likely to be one of the most active on record, a forecasting service has said. Meteorologists from Colorado State University called it unusually early and with unusual confidence, because the conditions are so "favourable" for hurricanes this year. The Atlantic hurricane season is classed as the period from 1 June to 30 November.
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Matthew Walley's eyes sweep over the large forest that has sustained his Indigenous community in Liberia for generations. Even as the morning sun casts a golden hue over the canopy, a sense of unease lingers. Their use of the land is being threatened, and they have organized to resist the possibility of losing their livelihood. In the past year, the Liberian government has agreed to sell about 10% of the West African country’s land — equivalent to 10,931 square kilometers (
A fascinating video captured Indian police baffled after seeing a stream of water shoot out of a tree. Native to India, the Terminalia tomentosa species of tree can hold between four and six liters of water. Indigenous people have long used these incredible plants for refreshment during the hot summer months.
An electrifying China is largely behind the increase in emissions of SF6, which is used to insulate power lines.