Parties in lawsuits seeking damages for Maui fires reach $4B global settlement, court filings say

Audrey Mcavoy And Jennifer Sinco Kelleher
·3 min read

HONOLULU (AP) — The parties in lawsuits seeking damages for last year’s Maui wildfires have reached a $4 billion global settlement, a court filing said Friday, nearly one year after the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century.

The term sheet with details of the settlement is not publicly available, but the liaison attorneys filed a motion Friday saying the global settlement seeks to resolve all Maui fire claims for $4.037 billion. The motion asks the judge to order that insurers can’t separately go after the defendants to recoup money paid to policyholders.

“We’re under no illusions that this is going to make Maui whole,” Jake Lowenthal, a Maui attorney selected as one of four liaisons for the coordination of the cases, told The Associated Press. “We know for a fact that it’s not going to make up for what they lost.”

Thomas Leonard, who lost his Front Street condo in the fire and spent hours in the ocean behind a seawall hiding from the flames, welcomed the news.

“It gives us something to work with," he said. "I’m going to need that money to rebuild.”

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said in a statement that seven defendants will pay the $4.037 billion to compensate those who have already brought claims for the Aug. 8, 2023, fires that killed 102 people and destroyed the historic downtown area of Lahaina on Maui.

Green said the proposed settlement is an agreement in principle and would "help our people heal.”

“My priority as governor was to expedite the agreement and to avoid protracted and painful lawsuits so as many resources as possible would go to those affected by the wildfires as quickly as possible,” he said in a statement.

He said it was unprecedented to settle lawsuits like this in only one year.

“It will be good that our people don’t have to wait to rebuild their lives as long as others have in many places that have suffered similar tragedies,” Green said.

Hawaiian Electric CEO Sheelee Kimura said the settlement will allow the parties to move forward without the added challenges and divisiveness of litigation.

“For the many affected parties to work with such commitment and focus to reach resolution in a uniquely complex case is a powerful demonstration of how Hawaiʻi comes together in times of crisis," Kimura said in a statement.

Hawaiian Electric said the settlement will help reestablish the company’s financial stability. It said payments would begin after final approval and were expected no earlier than the middle of next year.

Gilbert Keith-Agaran, a Maui attorney who represents victims, including families who lost relatives, said the amount was “woefully short.” But he said it was a deal plaintiffs needed to consider given Hawaiian Electric’s limited assets and potential bankruptcy.

Lowenthal noted there were “extenuating circumstances” that made lawyers worry the litigation would drag on for years.

Now that a settlement has been reached, more work needs to be done on next steps, like how to divvy up the amount.

“This is the first step to allowing the Maui fire victims to get compensation sooner than later,” Lowenthal said.

More than 600 lawsuits have been filed over the deaths and destruction caused by the fires, which burned thousands of homes and displaced 12,000 people. In the spring, a judge appointed mediators and ordered all parties to participate in settlement talks.

Four other defendants did not immediately respond to email messages or phone calls seeking comment. They are Maui County, Hawaiian Telcom, Kamehameha Schools — formerly known as Bishop Estate — and West Maui Land Co.

Spectrum/Charter Communications declined to comment.

Audrey Mcavoy And Jennifer Sinco Kelleher, The Associated Press

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Court rejects Ottawa's attempt to quash lawsuit challenging Governor General's appointment

    The Quebec Superior Court has ruled that a lawsuit seeking to overturn Governor General Mary Simon's appointment can move forward and be heard on its merits.Justice Marie-Hélène Dubé dismissed an application by the attorney general of Canada to have the case thrown out, giving the plaintiffs — two Quebec language rights groups — their second win in the case.The court challenge, filed in Quebec Superior Court in 2022, argues that Simon, who took over as the King's representative in Canada in 2021

  • Federal judge overturns $4.7 billion jury verdict in 'Sunday Ticket' lawsuit and rules for NFL

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — A federal judge overturned a jury's $4.7 billion verdict in the class-action lawsuit filed by “Sunday Ticket” subscribers against the NFL and has granted judgment to the NFL.

  • BCE reports profit boost after wave of job cuts

    MONTREAL — BCE Inc. boosted its profits despite a dip in revenue last quarter as the telecom giant began to feel the financial effect of thousands of job cuts from earlier this year.

  • Coca-Cola to pay $6 billion in IRS back taxes case while appealing judge's decision

    Coca-Cola Co. said Friday it will pay $6 billion in back taxes and interest to the Internal Revenue Service while it appeals a final federal tax court decision in a case dating back 17 years. The Atlanta beverage giant said it will continue to fight and believes it will win the legal dispute stemming from taxes and interest the IRS maintains the company owes from 2007, 2008 and 2009. Coca-Cola spokesperson Scott Leith declined additional comment to The Associated Press.

  • Tesla needs to figure out how to sell cars again. Salespeople blame Elon Musk's strategy.

    Once, Tesla raced to produce enough cars to meet demand. Now the company is scrambling to find customers to buy them.

  • Cenovus hits debt reduction target, but pledges no change in strategy

    CALGARY — The CEO of Cenovus Energy Inc. said the company's recent debt repayment milestone will not mean changes to its near-term strategy.

  • Half of Canadian companies plan to add positions in H2, but remain 'cautious' in hiring: Poll

    "Every requisition that they get is much more thoughtful in their approach, and if anything, it's taking a bit longer for them to hire individuals."

  • Gina Carano calls on Pedro Pascal and Bear Grylls to testify in her Mandalorian lawsuit

    Carano is suing Disney and Lucasfilm after she was fired from the Star Wars TV spin-off in 2021 over her controversial social media posts

  • CNRL curtailing production from new natural gas wells as low prices persist

    CALGARY — Canada's largest oil and gas producer is postponing the start of production from some of its planned new natural gas wells due to persistent low prices.

  • US Shale Producers Boost Output Despite Pledging Restraint

    (Bloomberg) -- Some leading US shale producers are planning to pump more oil this year than originally projected, a sign national supply could exceed the modest growth expectations many companies had pledged.Most Read from BloombergSinger Akon’s Multibillion-Dollar Futuristic City in Africa Gets Final NoticeValencia Follows Barcelona in Crackdown on Short-Term RentalsWhat a Beautiful Bus Stop Can DoUber and Lyft Strike NYC Deal to Scale Back Driver LockoutsA Vast Wetland Park Seeks to Slake a Th

  • BYD lands deal to supply Uber 100,000 EVs, fuelling its overseas expansion drive

    A partnership between ride-hailing giant Uber and BYD is a boost for the world's largest electric vehicle (EV) maker's expansion plans, following punitive tariffs levied by the US and the European Union (EU) on Chinese car exports. The Shenzhen-based BYD will supply 100,000 EVs to Uber globally, the two companies said in a statement on Wednesday evening. The cars will be introduced to markets including the Middle East, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. "The companies aim to bring down the total

  • Alphabet's fund CapitalG cut stake in CrowdStrike before July global outage

    The fund cut its stake to 427,895 class A shares from 855,789 shares. CrowdStrike did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. A worldwide tech outage on July 19 following a software update by CrowdStrike had crippled computer systems globally, affecting sectors ranging from healthcare and banking to aviation.

  • Judge Tosses Out $4.7 Billion Jury Verdict Against NFL In Class Action Lawsuit

    A federal judge tossed out a jury’s $4.7 billion judgment against the NFL over the price of its NFL Sunday Ticket subscriptions, concluding that the experts put forth by the class action plaintiffs were using faulty economic models. U.S. District Court Judge Philip S. Gutierrez granted the league’s motion for judgment as a matter of …

  • Gunvor teams up with VARO to build sustainable aviation fuel facility in Rotterdam

    Under the agreement, VARO and Gunvor will equally share the costs and risks to develop the plant until the final investment decision. Following a joint final investment decision and regulatory approvals, they will form a project company equally owned by both, Gunvor said.

  • GameStop CEO Sued by Bed Bath & Beyond for Insider Trading

    (Bloomberg Law) -- The company that used to be known as Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. sued Ryan Cohen and his company, RC Ventures LLC, to recover $47 million they made from alleged insider trading in 2022.Most Read from BloombergSinger Akon’s Multibillion-Dollar Futuristic City in Africa Gets Final NoticeValencia Follows Barcelona in Crackdown on Short-Term RentalsWhat a Beautiful Bus Stop Can DoUber and Lyft Strike NYC Deal to Scale Back Driver LockoutsA Vast Wetland Park Seeks to Slake a Thirsty Meg

  • Albuquerque police commander fired, 7th officer resigns in scandal involving drunken driving unit

    ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Albuquerque Police Department has fired a former commander of its internal affairs unit amid a continuing corruption investigation, officials said. An officer who once worked on a team tasked with stopping impaired drivers has resigned.

  • Make America Mine Again: How Donald Trump's Plan for U.S. Bitcoin Dominance Could Trigger a New Digital Gold Rush

    The U.S.'s pursuit of Bitcoin mining dominance could offer a golden ticket to national renewal, with our projections suggesting it could contribute to $30.6 billion in GDP and 54,000 jobs by 2028 if the U.S. captures 90% of the global market.

  • Gen X: 5 Signs You Are Not Ready for Retirement

    Generation X, the generation between the larger baby boomer and millennial generations, tends to get overlooked when it comes to older age groups. However, Gen X makes up a whopping 20% of the...

  • GM raises bar for employee performance with new ratings system

    DETROIT (Reuters) -General Motors is changing the way it rates the performance of its salaried employees in the U.S. in a move to better reward high-performers and put pressure on low-performers to improve or leave. "To ensure GM has the talent needed to achieve our ambitious goals, a more intentional process is required that sets clear expectations for performance and holds people accountable," according to the memo, which was first reported by Reuters. Legacy automakers like GM and Ford have been tweaking their performance evaluation systems for U.S. salaried employees to better compete with the stock-heavy pay packages of EV rivals like Tesla and Rivian.

  • Apple CEO Tim Cook confident in China over long term despite second quarter sales drop

    Apple's China sales fell in the June quarter, and although chief executive Tim Cook was optimistic about prospects over the long term, mainland Chinese sales will not get a boost from Apple Intelligence, which is not being rolled out to local users yet. The California-based tech giant's revenue in the Greater China region, which includes Hong Kong and Taiwan, was US$14.73 billion in the June quarter, a 6.5 per cent decline compared with the same period last year. However, the company noted that