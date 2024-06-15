Partly built agricultural building to be torn down

Carmelo Garcia - Local Democracy Reporting Service
·2 min read
The building near Newent
The partly built building was described as a "blot" on the landscape [Forest of Dean District Council]

A partly built agricultural building, described as a "blot on the beautiful Gloucestershire landscape" looks set to be demolished.

Permission was granted in 2020 for the development at Pool Hill in Pauntley, near Newent, but in 2023 concerns were raised by locals and Pauntley Parish Council found the building under construction was not in line with the submitted plans.

Forest of Dean District Council has now rejected revised proposals for the agricultural building, which would have provided storage, shelter and a workshop for Herridge Orchards staff.

Parish councillor Paul Eastabrook, said the parish council "stumbled upon" the development which has impacted the landscape but has no identifiable need.

The half built building - the building has no roof
Plans had been approved for an agricultural building in 2020 but councillors found the construction was not in line with the submitted proposals [Forest of Dean District Council]

“We only became aware of the current development once the work was already substantially underway," he said.

According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the structure was being erected in a different location to the plans which had been supplied.

The applicant, Ian Greenwood, had said the building was to provide a facility for supporting more intensive growing methods, a project which he and his team were developing to increase the supply of local produce.

The building would have consisted of a propagation preparation area, workshop, machinery storage, bin storage, general storage area, toilet, two covered open areas and a mezzanine floor for light storage, according to the report considered by councillors.

'Deserves protection'

Ward councillor Philip Burford, who called on the committee to reject the application, said the building resembled a house and the proposal was "a blot on the landscape".

He said: “It’s a really beautiful tranquil village and it deserves protection."

“I hope we can move to a rapid reinstatement of the site to its original state and get the building removed," he added.

The committee voted unanimously to reject the proposals.

