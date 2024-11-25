Partly cloudy skies will turn mainly clear this evening in south-central Pennsylvania
Partly cloudy skies will turn mainly clear this evening in south-central Pennsylvania
Partly cloudy skies will turn mainly clear this evening in south-central Pennsylvania
There's no need to check the record books to see that a very considerable amount of snow fell on the city of Calgary Saturday. A look out the window will do.But a glance at the records doesn't disappoint.Eric Van Lochem, an operational meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada, says Saturday's snowfall amounts vary, depending on which side of the city is being measured and who is doing the measuring."We did get some unofficial reports in Calgary that were perhaps as high as 25 or
In less than two decades, Earth has tilted 31.5 inches. That shouldn't happen. So why did it?
"There must be something in the water!" is something many of us have probably observed at some point. To scientists, though, this suspicion was very real. For four decades, they have struggled to identify a mysterious "phantom" chemical found in almost all drinking water in the US. All they knew was that it was a […]
MAPLE RIDGE, B.C. — British Columbia conservation officers say a man was injured earlier this week when he was attacked by a black bear while he was walking his dog on a Metro Vancouver trail.
'Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve': A widespread swath of the Prairies could see 30-40 cm of snow by the end of the storm, with at least some accumulations expected in every major city in the region
Southern Ontario is in for a wake-up call soon as a much colder pattern will arrive with snow in tow
Gorilla at Calgary Zoo died after worker mistakenly activated wrong door, zoo officials say
The federal government did not meet the targets for its program to plant two billion trees during the program's third planting season.Numbers provided by Natural Resources Canada show Ottawa did not meet its annual planting and spending targets for the 2023-24 growing season.Ottawa and its partners were supposed to plant 60 million trees last season but only got 46.6 million saplings in the ground.Despite the program's slow rollout, a spokesperson for Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinso
DENVER (AP) — It hasn't been a typical fall for the northeastern United States.
People in the Kootenays woke up to a fresh dump of snow this weekend. The Cranbrook area received more than 18 centimetres overnight. As Corey Bullock reports, the snow is causing challenging conditions on the highway and in town.
Maria Halfyard, the founder of Mernini Coats, says rainy weather means big business. (Heather Barrett/CBC)Nobody wants the amount of consistent rain and fog parts of the Avalon Peninsula have seen over the course of this month — except Maria Halfyard.Halfyard is the founder of Mernini, and says business has been steady as people search for fashionable rain wear."I'm probably the only one in this province that is loving the rain," Halfyard said with a laugh during an interview with CBC Radio's We
Governments in Canada, the U.S. and abroad along with tech giants are all eyeing nuclear power to meet a growing demand for electricity and climate goals at the same time. Just days ago, the U.S. announced plans to triple its nuclear capacity by 2050. Tech giants Google, Amazon and Microsoft are tapping nuclear to support their power hungry AI services. Closer to home, Ontario is refurbishing old nuclear plants and building new ones. There has also been interest in building new nuclear plants in
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A coalition of conservation groups and Native American tribal citizens on Friday called on President Joe Biden to designate nearly 140,000 acres of rugged, scenic Badlands as North Dakota's first national monument, a proposal several tribal nations say would preserve the area's indigenous and cultural heritage.
Activists and local residents accuse the plant operated by the Alexandria Portland Cement Company (APCC), a subsidiary of Greece’s Titan Cement, of fouling the air by burning coal. Titan Cement says the plant's emissions are within legal limits, and it plans to reduce its use of coal in coming years. Like many cement manufacturers in Egypt and across North Africa, the factory uses imported coal to fire its kilns.
Countries agreed a deal at the COP29 climate conference on Saturday on rules for a global market to buy and sell carbon credits that proponents say will mobilise billions of dollars into new projects to help fight global warming. The agreement, clinched roughly a decade after international talks on forming the market began, hinged on how to ensure credibility in the system so it can reliably lead to reductions in greenhouse gas emissions driving climate change. Carbon credits are created through projects such as planting trees or putting up wind farms in a poorer country that receive one credit for every metric ton in emissions that they reduce or suck out of the atmosphere.
Negotiators gather in Busan, South Korea on Monday in what's billed as a final push to address the global crisis of plastic pollution. It's the fifth time the world's nations are convening to craft a legally-binding plastic pollution treaty.
WINDSOR, Calif. (AP) — Another round of wintry weather could complicate travel leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday, according to forecasts across the U.S., while California and Washington state continue to recover from storm damage and power outages.
The medicinal leech was once widespread in Britain but its numbers have declined dramatically.
Russia has included the territories it occupies in Ukraine in its recent greenhouse gas inventory report to the United Nations, drawing protests from Ukrainian officials and activists at the COP29 climate summit this week. The move by Moscow comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin eyes potential peace deal negotiations with incoming U.S. President Donald Trump that could decide the fate of vast swathes of territory.
A major snowstorm that hit Saskatchewan late Saturday was still causing disruptions on Sunday afternoon.The storm brought heavy snow, strong winds and reduced visibility across much of the province, with numerous highways reporting a slew of winter driving conditions.Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a snowfall warning for Regina, Moose Jaw, Prince Albert, Saskatoon, the Battlefords and several other communities in the province — warnings that were still in place as of 3 p.m. CST.The