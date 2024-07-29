Partner pays tribute to ‘beautiful’ mother-of-six killed after dog walk attack

The partner of a dogwalker who died after being seriously injured in an attack last week says he has been left “heartbroken” by her death.

Anita Rose was found unconscious on an isolated track near Rectory Lane, Brantham, on Wednesday morning, Suffolk Constabulary said.

She had left her house at around 5am to take her springer spaniel named Bruce for a walk.

Officers said on Sunday evening Ms Rose, 57, who was receiving treatment for a severe head injury in an intensive care unit at Addenbrooke’s Hospital, had since died.

A 45-year-old man from the Ipswich area was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of attempted murder while Ms Rose was in intensive care. He has since been rearrested on suspicion of murder. A 37-year-old woman from the Ipswich area was also arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods in connection with the incident.

Anita Rose had been walking her dog on the morning of the incident (Suffolk Constabulary/PA)

The pair have since been released on police bail with conditions to return on 25 October.

Ms Rose’s partner, Richard Jones, said he was heartbroken by her death.

Sharing a local news appeal for information on Facebook, he wrote: “This was my beautiful Anita. Absolutely heartbroken love you always and forever in my heart.”

Her son Ash also urged to contact police with any information.

Anita Rose (Family Handout)

He said in a social media post: “Our family appreciates the kind words but please please share and speak to friends or family who may know something no matter how small or insignificant they think it might be and please urge them to contact the police.”

It came as locals from Brantham spoke of their fears of using the country paths near the sewage works and railway line where Ms Rose was found.

Bradley James, 28, a tractor driver, told MailOnline: “Dog walkers always use these paths.

“It’s quite tragic, really - you don’t get anything like that happening in this village.

“A lot of people are a bit nervous to go walking their dogs. My mum is scared because you don’t know what’s going on.”

In a statement released through Suffolk Police, Ms Rose’s family said: “Our mum was well known and loved in the community.

Last known movements of Anita Rose (Suffolk Constabulary)

“She was brutally taken from us devastatingly too early, and we have been robbed of so much time with her.

“She wasn’t just a mum of six, she was also a grandma to 13, a long-term partner, a mother-in-law and a special friend to so many.

“Someone somewhere must know something, and we urge them to come forward. We want to thank everyone for their love and support. All we ask is for everyone to cherish their time with their family and loved ones.”

Detective Supt Mike Brown said locals we see additional police officers patrolling and engaging in the area.

“We recognise that many people will feel concerned, but I can reassure you that we are working hard to identify what has taken place and that this investigation is a priority for the Constabulary.

“If people are concerned about going out for a walk, I would advise them to remain vigilant, tell someone where you are going, what time you expect to be back and let them know when you are home.

“Anita’s family continue to be supported by specially trained police officers as part of the investigation. We appreciate it’s a very difficult time for them and we therefore ask for people not to speculate on social media about this incident.”

Detectives are continuing to appeal to trace Anita’s pink zip-up jacket which police believe she was wearing immediately prior to the incident. The missing pink zip-up jacket is described as waterproof in material and believed to be fr

Ms Rose has been walking her dog Bruce when she was attacked last week (Supplied)

Police have recovered her missing Apple iPhone but Ms Rose’s bright pink zip-up jacket remains missing.

Det Supt Brown added “Information from the public is always a key part in investigations and I am again appealing for any information on the whereabouts of Anita’s pink jacket.

“Anita was wearing a pink zip-up jacket which we believe she had on immediately prior to the incident. The missing jacket is described as waterproof in material and believed to be from an outdoor clothing brand, possibly from Regatta.

“To help with this, we are now releasing a map detailing the route we believe Anita walked on Wednesday morning.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who saw anything on Wednesday in these areas, or anyone travelling on trains towards Ipswich or Manningtree on that morning who saw anything that they think might be useful to the police investigation. We are also keen to speak to anyone living in the area that has CCTV or doorbell cameras.

“I am extremely grateful for the support the community and the media have given us so far. This assistance we receive is absolutely key.”

Anyone with any information or knowledge of the incident that could help the police with their enquiries should contact Suffolk Police, quoting 37/41580/24.