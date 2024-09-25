Partners in Crime? Not Quite: Getaway Driver 'Bails' on Buddy in Foiled Store Theft

A getaway driver didn’t quite live up to the job description during a retailer theft in San Bernardino County recently, leaving his alleged partner in crime high and dry outside a Kohl’s department store as police arrived.

Footage from the Upland Police Department shows the suspected thief running towards a car after exiting the Kohl’s with a trash bag stuffed with clothing on September 23.

The car, however, speeds off, leaving the suspect behind to face arrest.

The suspect was booked for grand theft, organized retail theft, and conspiracy, Upland police said. While the driver was able to avoid capture, the merchandise, valued at $1,779.79, was fully recovered. Credit: Upland Police Department via Storyful

