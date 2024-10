Reuters

An Istanbul prosecutor has indicted 47 people, including doctors and nurses, over the inappropriate treatment of babies for profit, causing the death of at least 10 newborns in one of Turkey's biggest health scandals in recent years. The Health Ministry has shut down nine private hospitals as a result of the investigation, with a total 19 health institutions deemed to bear responsibility, the indictment said. The suspects are accused of creating a criminal group to put newborns in certain private hospitals and receive payments from Turkey's social security body for inappropriate and sometimes fake treatments, the indictment obtained by Reuters said.