Parts of cyanide spill canal reopened after tests

Large parts of the canal network in Walsall have been closed since Monday after the chemical spill [BBC]

People will be allowed to return to parts of a canal in the West Midlands which have been reopened following a toxic chemical spill.

Tests have been carried out by the Environment Agency (EA) on a 12-mile stretch of the canal from Walsall lock flight to the lock flights at Rushall/Ryders Green and Perry Barr.

The canal and towpaths in the affected area were closed since Monday.

A 1km (0.6 mile) section of the canal between James Bridge on Bentley Mill Way and Rollingmill Street would remain closed after high levels of chemicals including sodium cyanide and zinc cyanide were found, the council said.

The substances were released into the canal after what the EA called a waste disposal incident at Anochrome Ltd.

A 1km (0.6 mile) stretch of the canal remained closed between Bentley Mill Way and Rollingmill Street, the council said [Walsall Council]

Laboratory tests revealed water quality was within public health guidelines in significant stretches of the canal, according to the council.

They added normal activities could resume in the reopened areas but as a precaution people were warned not to eat fish from the canal.

Testing will continue in the stretch which remained closed.

Dozens of dead fish have been seen on the canal this week [BBC]

About 100 dead fish have been seen floating on the surface of the canal near Reservoir Place.

The EA installed a temporary dam across the canal on Thursday as a physical barrier to block off the contaminated section.

Arrangements have also been made for boaters who wish to leave the area, the council said.

An investigation into the cause of the spillage was continuing with the issue having been declared a major incident by the West Midlands Resilience Forum, comprising three local councils, health agencies, police, fire service and organisations responsible for water and waterways.

What is sodium cyanide?

The chemical sodium cyanide is a white crystal-like solid with a faint almond odour

It is used in industry for metal cleaning, plating and extraction

When cyanide salts are swallowed they release cyanide in the body - they can also be absorbed through the skin

Expose can cause symptoms including headaches, nausea, dizziness, loss of consciousness, seizures and vomiting

It can be rapidly fatal if inhaled or ingested as it interferes with the body's ability to use oxygen

(Source: UK Health Security Agency)

Sodium cyanide dissolves in water and can have serious adverse health effects if people or pets come into direct contact with it, the council advised.

Anyone who has had direct physical contact with water along the affected stretch of the canal and is feeling unwell, should seek health advice via 111 or 999 in an emergency, a spokesperson for the authority added.

