Parts of GTA could feel like –30 C next week: Environment Canada

A polar vortex is expected to bring frigid temperatures to southern Ontario and the U.S. next week, said Gerald Cheng, a meteorologist with Environment Canada. (Evan Mitsui/CBC - image credit)

Parts of the GTA could see temperatures that feel as low as –30 C with wind chill early next week, an Environment Canada meteorologist says.

From Sunday to Wednesday, temperatures in Toronto "may be colder than those that have been seen the last several years," Environment Canada said on its website.

A cold front moving across southern Ontario on Saturday is bringing along a very cold air mass, said Gerald Cheng, a meteorologist with Environment Canada.

In Toronto last January, the coldest recorded temperature was –14 C, he said. Next week, he said overnight lows in the city could dip to –17 C on Monday and Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Already it's difficult to get up sometimes in the morning during this time of the year, but the cold certainly will make it more difficult," he said.

WATCH | Toronto shelters, warming centres reached capacity last week:

Factoring in wind chill, temperatures in southern Ontario could feel like between –25 C and –30 C, he said.

Cheng said frigid temperatures are being influenced by the polar vortex, a term referring to cold air that covers the poles. The vortex will also impact parts of the U.S. in the coming days, he said.