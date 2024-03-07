Advertisement

Parts of Interstate 30 closed at Walsh Ranch due to Thursday a.m. wreck, officials say

Harriet Ramos
Parts of Interstate 30 near Fort Worth are closed Thursday morning due to a crash, officials said.

All eastbound lanes at Walsh Ranch are shut down and motorists should seek alternate routes, the Texas Department of Public Safety posted on X at 6:15 a.m.

