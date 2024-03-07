Parts of Interstate 30 closed at Walsh Ranch due to Thursday a.m. wreck, officials say
Parts of Interstate 30 near Fort Worth are closed Thursday morning due to a crash, officials said.
All eastbound lanes at Walsh Ranch are shut down and motorists should seek alternate routes, the Texas Department of Public Safety posted on X at 6:15 a.m.
EB I -30 at Walsh Ranch all lanes closed due to a wreck. Motorists should use alternate routes.
— @txdotfortworth (@TxDOTFortWorth) March 7, 2024
