Parts of Sandown Town Hall to be demolished for youth centre

Parts of an Isle of Wight town hall could be demolished as major regeneration plans move forward.

Sandown Town Hall in Grafton Street, Sandown, has been empty for more than five years.

The Grade II listed hall is currently undergoing work to turn it into a youth centre, community hall and flats.

Isle of Wight Council is now seeking permission to demolish part of the hall and rear outbuildings to build two semi-detached houses.

The town hall was built in 1869, but the parts proposed for demolition are later extensions to the building, including the addition to the rear of the former fire station.

The local authority was given £3.1m by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport to restore and renovate the town hall as part of a new youth community programme.

It is expected to serve more than 200 young people a week and include a pool table, computer station and outside area for education, training, sport and community events.

