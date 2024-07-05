Parts of South Florida feeling dangerous heat

Parts of South Florida feeling dangerous heat

  • Severe thunderstorms threaten southern Ontario into the weekend

    Stay alert for rapidly changing conditions through the day Friday if you’re out and about in southern Ontario

  • Hurricane Beryl slams into Mexico’s coast after killing 11 across the Caribbean

    TULUM, Mexico (AP) — Hurricane Beryl roared ashore on Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula near the resort town of Tulum early Friday, whipping trees and knocking out power after leaving a trail of destruction that killed at least 11 people across the Caribbean.

  • Swarm of quakes strike off the B.C. coast; no tsunami threat

    Several earthquakes rattled the ocean floor off Vancouver Island on Thursday

  • Thunderstorm, heavy rain risk bubbles up in Ontario. Forecast details, here

    A passing cold front will be the trigger for thunderstorms with heavy rain to develop across much of Ontario on Wednesday

  • Don’t fall victim to these seven dangerous tornado myths

    Tornado safety is more important than ever as we head into the summer months. Here are some tornado myths to avoid—and the tips you need to stay safe.

  • Scorching July heat, first 40°C day makes its way to Canada

    After a chilly end to June and start to July, folks across parts of Canada will finally be feeling the summer heat; we could even see a new hotspot emerge

  • Hurricane Beryl roars by Jamaica after killing at least 7 people in the southeast Caribbean

    KINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) — Hurricane Beryl was roaring by Jamaica Wednesday, bringing fierce winds and heavy rain after the powerful Category 4 storm earlier killed at least seven people and caused significant damage in the southeast Caribbean.

  • Hurricane Beryl makes second landfall in Mexico, third in sight this weekend

    The storm continues chugging through the Caribbean toward landfall on Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula

  • Severe storms threaten Ontario's Friday plans

    Heat and humidity continues across southern Ontario prompting the threat for severe storms as a low pressure system tracks in. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.

  • Hurricane Beryl heads for Mexico after pummelling Cayman Islands, Jamaica

    Hurricane Beryl has left a trail of destruction across the Caribbean, including Jamaica, where at least two people have been killed. Dan Spector reports on how thousands of Jamaicans have been left with nothing; how the storm crashed a Canadian couple's honeymoon, and how Mexico is now bracing itself for the worst.

  • Will Death Valley flirt with a world record next week? It's on the table

    There are reasons why Death Valley, Calif., is called the hottest place on Earth. A massive heat dome could bring it another world record next week

  • A ‘potentially historic’ heat wave intensifies along the West Coast, with no relief expected for days

    An extremely dangerous, unusually long heat wave is intensifying and spreading up the West Coast – and there will be no relief for days.

  • Dangerous feral hogs that destroy lawns and eat plastic are growing across the US, and states can't kill them fast enough

    The US has long struggled with its feral pig problem, which causes billions of dollars in damage. They're difficult to control for a slew of reasons.

  • Environment Canada issues multiple warnings as B.C. braces for weekend heat

    VANCOUVER — Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for parts of Vancouver Island and inland sections of coastal British Columbia as the province braces for a heat wave.

  • Beryl's waves flood Grand Cayman condo complex

    STORY: :: Hurricane Beryl's waves flood a Grand Cayman condo complex:: July 4, 2024:: Prospect, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands:: Filip GalbavyThe video also showed a flooded parking lot and paths submerged under water, with high waves crashing against the shore. The once-sturdy seawall of the complex has been destroyed, with sea rocks scattered across the garden, emphasizing the storm's power. The relentless high waves and strong winds continue to batter the shore, compounding the damage.Residents and officials are now assessing the full extent of the devastation, with recovery and rebuilding efforts expected to be substantial.

  • Hurricane Beryl aims at Mexico tourist hotspots

    STORY: Hurricane Beryl is rushing towards Mexico's tourist hotspots, after battering the Cayman Islands and Jamaica.Around 3,000 tourists had been evacuated from Isla Mujeres back to the mainland near Cancun, while at least 100 flights were cancelled at Cancun International Airport.Authorities closed beaches in the southern Mexico town of Tulum and urged people to remain indoors, though that hasn't stopped some tourists from hanging around.“I did not know a storm was coming. I don’t watch the news so I didn’t realize it. I was supposed to fly to Belize tomorrow but I cannot go until later.”Late on Thursday Beryl strengthened again into a category 3 storm, and is forecast to cross Cancun and Tulum.Earlier in the day, coastal businesses could be seen preparing for its arrival.And the director of the US National Hurricane Center, Michael Brennan has warned of serious flooding.“And Beryl is again quickly moving west northwest where you can see the coast of the Yucatan Peninsula here. We could get some heavy rainfall, but we're expecting isolated amounts as high as ten inches in portions of the Yucatan, basically just south of Cozumel and Cancun area. So the combination of that rainfall and the storm surge in coastal areas could create some very serious flooding."The storm left behind a deadly trail of destruction across several smaller Caribbean islands over the past few days.On the Cayman Islands, phone footage shows sea rocks scattered by high waves, which breached a sea wall.While on Union Island, locals sifted through debris and destroyed homes. At least three people have died.The tally of storm fatalities in Caribbean islands including Jamaica, Grenada, St. Vincent and the Grenadines and in northern Venezuela, is expected to rise as communications are restored.Beryl's destructive power, coming so early in the hurricane season, shows the consequences of a warmer Atlantic Ocean. Scientists say human-caused climate change is fueling extreme weather.Weather forecasters say the storm is expected to move toward northeastern Mexico and southern Texas late in the weekend.

  • Fusion power could transform how we get our energy — and worsen problems it’s intended to solve

    Some processes that support fusion energy fuel climate change and may harm the environment.

  • To save spotted owls, US officials plan to kill hundreds of thousands of another owl species

    To save the imperiled spotted owl from potential extinction, U.S. wildlife officials are embracing a contentious plan to deploy trained shooters into dense West Coast forests to kill almost a half-million barred owls that are crowding out their cousins.

  • Hurricane Beryl slams Jamaica, takes aim at Cayman Islands

  • Zebras adjusting to life in Moncton zoo after being seized in Saskatchewan

    A pair of zebras have found a permanent home in New Brunswick after a wild year that saw them smuggled across the Canadian border, seized by officials in Saskatchewan and eventually transported across the country to Moncton.Koffee, a young male, and LeeLoo, a young female, were part of a group of five zebras illegally brought into Canada in June of 2023. All five were initially moved into a zoo in Saskatoon. But with two males in the herd, it wasn't an ideal situation.In the wild, herds of plain