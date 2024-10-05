Party Animals getting Banana Ball tour, will start 2025 season in ABQ

Associated Press

Aaron Judge won the Baseball Digest/Inside Edge major league player of the year award Friday, beating out Shohei Ohtani in a very close vote. Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal was selected the sport's top pitcher, and Cleveland Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase was a unanimous pick for reliever of the year in balloting by a panel of baseball writers and broadcasters that included several former players, managers and executives. Ron Guidry (1978) and Derek Jeter (2006) are the only other Yankees to win.