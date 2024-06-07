Party leaders arrive at BBC for election debate
The leaders and deputy leaders of seven political parties arrive at the BBC for a debate on the general election.
The former president's latest video had one very noticeable issue.
One of the former president’s most-repeated claims was busted in Abby Phillip’s montage.
A group called Republicans for the Rule of Law launched a $2 million ad campaign Friday pushing back on former President Trump’s claim that he has absolute immunity from being prosecuted for his actions surrounding the 2020 presidential election. The advertisements feature 25 conservatives explaining why they favor the rule of law over absolute immunity.…
“Look, everybody knows what’s happened," the president responded to his likely 2024 election rival's rant.
It comes after the Russian president has made repeated threats against the West.
Two Democratic House members introduced their legislation before Trump’s trial and subsequent conviction in New York.
The Biden administration's decision to allow U.S. weapons to be used for attacks within Russia has weakened the Kremlin and will rally allies.
The former president has said he will likely not make a decision on his running mate until closer GOP convention in July
The MSNBC host reminded the Florida Republican what he said "three times for emphasis" during his comments on Black American families.
Harry Litman also predicted the sentence in the former president's hush money case.
The South Carolina senator scolded Democrats for trying to “politicize” access to contraceptives.
House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) is asking a top attorney on special counsel Jack Smith’s Mar-a-Lago case to sit for an interview with the panel, the latest escalation of its probes into those prosecuting former President Trump. A Thursday letter to Jay Bratt accused the prosecutor of raising the specter of impropriety by…
Conservative lawmakers are not happy that Rep. Troy Nehls continues to wear a pin the military revoked, NOTUS reports
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Mike Johnson on Wednesday appointed two far-right Republicans to the powerful House Intelligence Committee, positioning two close allies of Donald Trump who worked to overturn the 2020 presidential election on a panel that receives sensitive classified briefings and oversees the work of America's spy agencies.
Western armor beats its adversaries one-on-one, but World War II showed that mass wins wars, Hamish de Bretton-Gordon and James Holland wrote.
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan lodged a protest against Beijing on Friday after four armed Chinese coastguard vessels entered waters that Tokyo considers its territory. The Japanese government said it was the first time that four Chinese vessels carrying what appeared to be cannons had entered its territorial waters in the East China Sea surrounding the disputed islands, which Tokyo calls the Senkaku and Beijing calls the Diaoyu.
Christianity Today editor-in-chief Russell Moore discusses evangelical voters’ support of former President Donald Trump and their willingness to overlook his past behavior.
Republican presidential candidate and convicted felon continues conservative media blitz and returns to campaign across western states
A congressional resolution would kill a new Labor Department rule that would guarantee time-and-a-half pay for more workers when they log over 40 hours.
There's just one problem: Doing so would fly in the face of a 150-year-old law.