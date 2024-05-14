Party leaders condemn vandalism at Yukon gov't minister's home

Yukon's premier and opposition leaders are denouncing acts of vandalism at Minister John Streicker's home late last week. This photo was included in a government news release over the weekend, about the incident. (Government of Yukon - image credit)

Yukon's political leaders are denouncing recent acts of vandalism against a government minister's home that appear to be politically motivated.

Minister John Streicker says his home south of Whitehorse was targeted late last week by vandals who spray-painted graffiti around the property, on his carport, and parts of his home. He said they also removed a homemade sign that reads, "this is our home."

The spray-painted graffiti references masks, "vax," and CEMA — presumably referring to Yukon's Civil Emergency Measures Act, which was used to enact mask mandates and other COVID-19 public health restrictions during the pandemic, when Streicker was community services minister.

None of the territory's pandemic-related rules or restrictions are in place anymore.

The vandals also painted the first names of Streicker and his wife, Susan, in some spots. That's what Streicker finds most disturbing.

"When we run for office, we put ourselves in the public sphere and we want to talk to people. We know that there's going to be decisions that we take that some people will disagree with," he said.

"And yet our families should never be brought into this. It's not... that's the part that is so tough."

Minister John Streicker said he's most disturbed by the vandalism that targeted his wife by name. 'Our families should never be brought into this,' he said. (Rafsan Faruque Jugol)

Streicker said his wife discovered the vandalism on Friday morning, and immediately called him in Dawson City where he was attending the Association of Yukon Communities' annual general meeting. She then called the RCMP, and Streicker cut his trip short to fly home.

CBC contacted RCMP about the incident but has not yet received a response.

'A dark moment for all of us'

Yukon Premier Ranj Pillai issued a statement over the weekend, expressing his "disgust" at the vandalism and denouncing violence against politicians and their families — something he suggested has been on the rise in Canada, "particularly since the COVID-19 pandemic."

"While political protest and free speech are important tenants [sic] of our democracy, when political speech turns threatening, defaces or destroys property, makes someone feel unsafe in their home, or threatens an individual and their family's personal safety, we must join as a society to condemn such acts," Pillai said, in a written statement.

The territory's two opposition party leaders also issued a joint statement on Monday, to "unequivocally denounce" what happened at Streicker's home.

"Canada and the Yukon pride themselves on being a respectful democracy and what happened on the weekend was targeted, wrong, and a dark moment for all of us," the statement from Yukon Party Leader Currie Dixon and NDP Leader Kate White reads.

Streicker said despite the vandalism at his home, he's still willing to talk to whoever's responsible about any concerns or questions they have about government policy or his decisions as a minister. He said he prides himself on being accessible to the public, and he wants to "remain positive about the Yukon and Yukoners."

"I'm going to do my best to keep up that perspective, because I actually think this is an amazing place and I think the people are wonderful — and I love the fact that we have different points of view," he said.