NEW YORK — The Yankees’ latest losing streak reached four games on Friday, as they dropped an ugly, 5-3 ballgame to the rival Red Sox in the Bronx. The Bombers took a 3-1 lead into the ninth inning, but Masataka Yoshida erased that with a two-run homer off of Clay Holmes. Ceddanne Rafaela then crushed a two-run blast to Monument Park with Tommy Kahnle on the mound in the 10th inning. Before ...