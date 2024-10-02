Party time for Young Republicans in New York as they chant JD Vance’s name

A Make America Great Again cap is a rare sighting in the middle of Manhattan. New York stalls selling election merchandise are more likely to stock a “Swifties for Harris” pin than a piece of Trump memorabilia.

But on Tuesday night, anyone who happened to pass a certain Irish bar in midtown around 8pm would have seen a steady stream of “Make America Great Again” hats filing through the door and up the stairs.

The New York Young Republicans Club gathered at a secret location to watch the vice-presidential debate. For many, it was a relief to gather with “like-minded” folk. Being openly republican is no small thing when you’re in your twenties and living in New York City.

“Before I joined the club I felt like I was on an island,” said Elizabeth Ruh, who was “ripped apart” by friends when she “came out” as a Trump supporter in 2021. “I had no one to talk to about my beliefs and about really anything. Finding the club was amazing.”

Being openly republican is no small thing when you’re in your twenties in New York - Dan Callister

“You’re definitely in the minority,” said another member of the century-old society, who asked not to be named. “Although, over time things are changing. I think people are getting sick of things like the migrant crisis, homelessness increasing, violence.”

Some among the crowd were nervous early in the evening, fearing JD Vance might come across as too aggressive, or that the debate would turn into something chaotic and unhelpful to either side’s campaign. Ten minutes in, any concerns had been quashed. It was clear they were going to spend the next hour thoroughly enjoying themselves.

“Vance is very well spoken,” said one onlooker, grinning. “He’s confident, he’s poised, he’s articulate.”

As Vance sparred with moderators, the crowd roared in support, chanting “JD! JD!”

“More of that, honestly,” said Lorenzo Camilli. “Let’s stand our ground and make sure our voices are heard and not stomped all over.”

Sean McCrossen shows his support for Donald Trump - Dan Callister

As the Guinness flowed in a room predominantly populated by young men in suits (many of them fresh from their graduate jobs in finance), so did the cries of “F--- you, Tim” from a crowd that seemed increasingly confident their horse was winning.

“He’s super well spoken,” said Kelsey Apry, who only joined the club recently and was relieved to have the chance to watch the debate “with like-minded people”.

“He’s doing amazing. He’s extremely respectful which is very refreshing in this culture. I think Walz is kind of spinning his wheels a little bit. He seems very anxious and fearful. Vance brings a real wholesomeness and groundedness and common sense to the conversation.”

As the evening wore on, the crowd liked what they were seeing at the debate - Dan Callister

The first resounding groan of the night came when the moderator introduced the topic of reproductive rights. One onlooker, Jackson Paul, 22, was pleased that even on this most contentious of voting areas, the debate seemed to stay civil and calm.

“I think [Vance] handled the issue with a lot of compassion and humanity,” he said. “Whatever side of the issue you come down on it’s very serious and I was pleased to see how he was able to handle it in a thoughtful way.”

“I’m really impressed with the civility,” said another onlooker. “For a change we are actually having a civilised debate in this country. There are no insults, there’s no name calling, it’s civilised debate, it’s great.”

But as a crowd of young Republicans who became politically galvanised under Trump-ism, many also wanted to hear Vance speak directly to their values. Some felt they were amply rewarded. “I think he’s done a good job of conveying the message of the new Republican party under Donald Trump,” said one.

The crowd were impressed by Mr Vance’s performance - Dan Callister

By the time the break came, they were jubilant. Young Hearts Run Free blasted out of the speakers as they flocked to the bar. Meanwhile, one man coped with his nerves by pacing up and down the length of the bar holding a Trump Vance sign above his head and clutching a copy of the senator’s book, Hillbilly Elegy.

You’d assume most of the crowd would have already read it, but perhaps he was hoping someone might like to borrow it at the end of the night.

At the end of the night, the book was nowhere to be seen. Just his Trump placard remained clasped in his hand — now showing the signs of a successful night in the pub, a little bent, a little crumpled around the edges. Would he dare to walk out of the bar with it and down Broadway? “Are you kidding?” he says. “I walked through Times Square with this thing. People were skeptical, but I don’t care. I’m on the winning team.”