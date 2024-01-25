Partygoer Speaks Out After 3 Men Found Dead At Host's Missouri Home

A man who said he attended a Kansas City Chiefs watch party is speaking out, via his attorney, after three fellow partygoers were found dead outside the host’s home.

Lawyer Andrew Talge said that his client last saw friends Clayton McGeeney, 36, Ricky Johnson, 38, and David Harrington, 37, when they gathered on Jan. 7 to watch TV with the host at his rental homein Kansas City, Missouri, according to a Tuesday report by the city’s FOX4 outlet.

Talge told FOX4 that his client arrived at the home around 7 p.m. that day and left in the early morning hours of Jan. 8, adding that the three men were still alive at that point.

Photos of Clayton McGeeney, Ricky Johnson and David Harrington, via Facebook.

The bodies of McGeeney, Johnson and Harrington were discovered outside the tenant’s house on Jan. 9, after McGeeney’s fiancée went to the residence and found one of the men dead on a back porch. When police arrived, the two other bodies were located in the backyard.

Friends and relatives of the three men said that they had not heard from them since the football watch party. Family members also said that they had called the tenant and left multiple messages, but received no response. Talge told FOX4 that his client had likewise sent a text message to the tenant to ask about the three men, but never received a response.

In a Saturday press release obtained by HuffPost, John Picerno, the tenant’s attorney, said that his client did not receive any phone calls or text messages from the families of the three men. Picerno said that the tenant had received messages through Facebook Messenger, but did not see them until after he was contacted by the police. The attorney added that in-person attempts to contact his client at the home had gone unnoticed because the tenant had been asleep.

Picerno said that his client had “absolutely nothing to do with” his friends’ deaths, and that he did not even know they were still at the home after the watch party. Picerno asserted that “thelast time he saw them was when they left his house, and he went to bed.”

Picerno declined a request for comment from HuffPost on Wednesday, saying that he intends to hold a press conference after the three men’s autopsies have been completed.

The Kansas City Police Department told HuffPost that it is waiting to receive the reports from a medical examiner as well, but said that it is not investigating the men’s deaths as homicides.

